“We have the best seats in the house for the big game,” says Morongo Executive Director of Marketing Simon Farmer. “It’s the ultimate fan experience, with six massive TV screens, an all you can eat tailgate buffet, flowing drinks, and the beautiful Kendra Wilkinson.”

Wilkinson was featured in the E! reality television series The Girls Next Door and Kendra, and has appeared in films and TV, including Las Vegas, Entourage, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Mindy Project, Dancing with the Stars, Scary Movie 4, and the House Bunny. She authored the New York Times best-selling memoir, Sliding into Home.

The festivities begin at 2 p.m. Feb. 3, ahead of the 3:25 p.m. kickoff. The Big Game Blitz will also feature raffles, drink specials and souvenirs, including a photo. The event is 18 and over. Tickets are $49 and are on sale through the Morongo Box Office.

Morongo Casino Resort & Spa, 49500 Seminole Drive, Canazon, 951-849-3080; morongocasinoresort.com.