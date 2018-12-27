The day after Christmas brought the launch of Qchella Media Corporation and the new K-GAY 106.5 FM, The Pride of the Valley, which debuted its new music format.

K-GAY, as part of Qchella Media, is a new local radio station streamed worldwide on TuneIn Radio. The station serves the LGBTQ+ community with entertainment and information, including an on-demand podcasting platform bringing a wide variety of LGBTQ+ content to their audience in Palm Springs, the Coachella Valley and worldwide.

Besides their unique and diverse programming, what sets Qchella Media Corporation apart is that they are also a non-profit media organization, where every dollar raised through advertising and their members’ support is devoted to the content, allowing their team to

meet the needs of their diverse communities in the Coachella Valley.

The change comes with operations of K-GAY 1and sister Smooth Favorites “CV 104.3” KHCV-FM, coming under the umbrellas of non-profit QChella Media Corp. Led by President Elijah Hartman, the radio operations will be overseen by longtime broadcast executive Brad Fuhr, owner of the Gay Desert Guide, which has agreed to provide Qchella with web and event services. These services include happy hours, events, nightlife, business listings and community news, which will also appear on KGAY1065.com.

Chris Shebel, who most recently served as program director of KKCW and KLTH Portland, will program KGAY. Shebel has programmed Dance “Energy 92.7/5” WKIE Chicago, “Energy 92.7” KNGY San Francisco, “103.1 The Eighties Channel” WXXY Chicago, 92.3 WPRO-FM Providence, and served multiple terms as operations manager of Clear Channel Raleigh.

Businesses will be encouraged to support this not-for-profit programming with an integrated marketing plan that includes membership in the Desert Business Association (the Palm Springs area LGBT chamber of commerce), as well as “Featured Status” on Gay Desert Guide that includes social media promotions and on-air support of the radio station at varying levels.

For more information, visit KGAY1065.com.