Kimberleigh Funkey, 30

Owner, Power Yoga Palm Springs

When the Palm Springs native’s family opened its first restaurant a decade ago, Kimberleigh Funkey took up yoga to de-stress.

She has since deepened her practice, become a certified instructor, and poured the energy and savvy she gained in the family business into starting her own.

As the new owner and operator of Power Yoga Palm Springs, Kim teaches people of all ages, including children with cerebral palsy and those who are disenfranchised. “It’s my passion,” she says. “I want everyone to experience it.”

VIDEO: Kimberleigh Funkey talks about sharing her passion for video, and starting her own business.