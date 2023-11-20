Korakia Pensione Opens Auric House in Palm Springs

For more than three decades, Korakia Pensione, located in the Historic Tennis Club neighborhood, has been elevating an ordinary stay into an unforgettable experience. Set within a century-old Palm Springs landmark, the Moroccan fantasy–styled Korakia is the antithesis of the modern “box” hotel. Each of its rooms and suites, which carry names like Kasbah, Marrakesh, and Nomad, is designed to give every guest an individualized experience.

This concept has allowed Korakia to expand into adjacent historic structures, with each addition retaining the spirit of the original while possessing its own special character and charms. Two restored villas dating to 1924 and the 1930s, along with a rare California adobe from 1918, offer a total of 28 storied accommodations.

Earlier this year, the “petite resort” introduced a sister property that adds a new level of privacy and exclusivity to the Korakia experience. Auric House beckons families and small groups a stone’s throw from the main hotel yet envelops its guests in a distinct world almost 100 years in the making.