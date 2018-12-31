The Islero fascinated me from the moment I first glimpsed its photo in a book. I almost bought one in 2001 but backed off, fearing the cost of operation. Once that car sold, my yearning immediately returned. But it would be another four years before I could identify another for sale.

In the fall of 2005, I found my car at a Florida dealership. A hurricane had just hit the area, leaving it without power. I called the dealer every day to ask when I could come down to see the car from Pennsylvania, where I was living; on my third call he confirmed the power company had promised service for the following day, so I booked a flight and inspected it the next afternoon. After my test drive I left the dealer an offer, and while I ate dinner he called to accept.

The Islero was like no other car I had experienced. It combined elegance and a simple, restrained style with exciting power, and it was so rewarding and exhilarating to drive. Over the next few years I drove it in three 1,000-mile rallies, on many long-distance weekend drives, and on errands whenever I could. Every place I went was an adventure, and onlookers uniformly reacted with enthusiasm. Most were surprised to read the Lamborghini badge. Surely a Lamborghini is a flashy, bright, and flamboyant sports car, is it not?

Hardly. Neither the Espada nor the Islero look like what most envision when they hear the name Lamborghini. Ferruccio Lamborghini, who founded the company, wanted the Islero to be a car that a businessman like himself might buy. It had to be fast, of course, but also comfortable and able to carry luggage for its passengers as it dashed from Milan to Paris or Frankfurt.