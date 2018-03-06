Still, getting a dog to model is not always a walk in the park. There’s much that can go wrong.

Couture designers create canine fashions according to exact and intricate measurements that are much more detailed than those for humans. Too many indulgent treats can change those measurements by the time of the show, and thus last-minute fittings can become a challenge.

The dogs have a long day, with beauty treatments and a trial run or two on the runway. But when the real “walk of fame” arrives, they sometimes are thinking, “I just need to nap … now.”

Leashes get tangled as pups cross paths while walking up the four stairs to the runway … or sometimes they don’t want to go up the stairs at all. In the latter case, you’ll see a willowy model carrying her canine partner into the spotlight, with the hope that once placed on the catwalk, the dog in question will perform.

Even then, some dogs won’t walk straight down the runway; others have been known to prance right off it onto the laps of the front-row guests.

Some of the above may occur again this year during Le Chien Presents Le Dogue En Vogue, and we’re prepared for anything.

But one thing is certain. You’ll be supporting the very worthy Humane Society of the Desert while enjoying an elegant champagne reception and auction, followed by our stunning two-legged models in elegant fashions walking the runway with their own pets in fabulous fashions and their natural fur coats. Walking the dog has never looked better!

For tickets and more information, visit fashionweekelpaseo.com.