Stylish pups and their fashionable friends will join forces at the annual Le Chien show to support Animal Samaritans. Donors will strut the catwalk with rescue and shelter dogs to raise funds; then, models wearing chic fashions from San Francisco designer Victor Tung will take their turn, also with four-legged companions.

“Animal Samaritans is excited to partner with Fashion Week El Paseo for the first time,” says the nonprofit’s CEO, Tom Snyder. “We appreciate the exposure to new animal lovers and the partnership with such a well-established event.”