Living Desert Model Train Will Be Restored and Reconstructed

After years of service with a spotless record for punctuality and nary a mishandled bag or piece of cargo, the Bighorn Railroad at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens is about to be revamped.

“It’s a complete and utter re-imagining of what is beloved, and it will still be beloved,” says Allison Krupp, The Living Desert’s vice president of marketing and communications.

The retrofit begins in January. Railroad supervisor Justin Martinez will team up with a part-time assistant, Justin Perkins, and 65 volunteers, including 10 Zoo Teens, to upgrade what is believed to be the largest outdoor G-scale railroad in existence. (G-scale refers to garden scale. All figures and structures are in 1:22 scale.)