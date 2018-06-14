There’s a reason luminaries flock to this lush oasis. Beyond the desert’s obvious beauty and tranquility, the abundance of available amenities defines the locale as a destination bent on luxury. A mix of sumptuous stays, haute cuisine, and pampering service: Lavish in that. You deserve it.

stay

The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage

Spectacular views, extravagant accommodations, and a giant pool — this is what vacation is all about. The Edge Steakhouse is a stopping place unto itself, with its dramatic cliff-side setting, while the spa offers location-specific treatments such as the Desert Wildflower Poultice massage. Stay here, and you won’t want to leave.

ritzcarlton.com

Oranj Palm Vacation Homes

Sure, you could stay in a fancy hotel. Or you could have your own house, with more space, a kitchen and laundry, and best of all, privacy. Oranj Palm has been a specialist in Coachella Valley rental properties since 1972. There’s a huge range available for seasonal, monthly, or weekly stays — everything from a one-bedroom condo to a stunning six-bedroom midcentury estate with mountain vistas, a saltwater pool, and a billiards table.

palmspringsrentals.com