Although the Greater Palm Springs Pride parade is among the last to take place during the nation’s LGBTQ pride season, which begins in June to honor the Stonewall Riots of 1969, it’s first in terms of family-friendly atmosphere and entertainment. “It’s unlike any other pride parade in the country,” says Ron de Harte, president of Greater Palm Springs Pride.

The annual event has a hometown feel with marching bands, moms and dads, local businesses, and civic leaders. Yes, there are parade entries like Dykes on Bikes and muscled Leathermen from places like The Tool Shed and Barracks, but many first-time visitors to Greater Palm Springs Pride are surprised at how wholesome the parade is. Void of the disco decadence you see at festivities in major cities, our pride events are unique, much like Greater Palm Springs itself.