Sky Watch: Mars in Opposition

Are you still looking for a Halloween costume? How about something related to Mars?

The red planet is swinging by Earth for a visit. Mars reaches opposition shortly after 4 p.m. on Oct. 13. This means that the planet is on the opposite side of the sky from the sun and, thus, will be high and bright in our late-night sky.

At the last opposition two years ago, Mars was covered by huge dust storms, which hid surface features from view. Here’s hoping Martian weather cooperates this time around.

Each month, Rancho Mirage Library and Observatory astronomer Eric McLaughlin spotlights a notable celestial event. For information about the observatory, visit ranchomiragelibrary.org.

