Max Mara to Unveil Modern Ready-to-Wear at Fashion Week El Paseo

Established in 1951 in Italy, Max Mara has become a global symbol of Italian tailoring and elegant style. Today, the prestigious fashion group operates more than 2,500 single-brand stores and over 10,000 multibrand stores worldwide with representation in 105 countries.

Max Mara has collaborated with designers including Karl Lagerfeld, Narciso Rodriguez, and Proenza Schouler and produced tastemaking photo shoots with the likes of Richard Avedon and Sarah Moon. Several designs — such as the iconic camel-colored wool and cashmere coat and the Whitney bag — have become status symbols that seem to defy time.

Discover the latest in modern ready-to-wear from a legendary label, right here on the Fashion Week El Paseo runway.