Lasting Impression: The McCallum Adobe

The adobe originally stood near the modern-day corner of Palm Canyon Drive and Tahquitz Canyon Way, walking distance to the Agua Caliente Hot Mineral Spring; it was moved to its current site in the 1950s. The sunbaked bricks used to form the structure were made by Cahuilla Indians using a mix of mud, fiber, and ancient water from the hot spring, itself known for curative properties.

Plan Your Visit

Admission to the McCallum Adobe and Cornelia White House is free. The structures are located at Village Green Heritage Center in downtown Palm Springs. After closing for the summer, the museums reopen this month. pshistoricalsociety.org