mccallum adobe palm springs

Lasting Impression: The McCallum Adobe

The adobe originally stood near the modern-day corner of Palm Canyon Drive and Tahquitz Canyon Way. It was moved to its current site in the 1950s.

Emily Chavous Foster Current Guide, History

mccallum adobe palm springs

The McCallum Adobe was constructed in 1884, sitting near the modern-day corner of Palm Canyon Drive and Tahquitz Canyon Way in Palm Springs.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY PALM SPRINGS HISTORICAL SOCIETY

When John Guthrie McCallum’s eldest son developed severe respiratory issues, he relocated his family from Los Angeles to the Coachella Valley in pursuit of the desert’s healing, arid heat. With the help of an Indigenous guide and interpreter, McCallum hired local Cahuilla Indians to build his family’s home. Constructed in 1884, the McCallum Adobe is the oldest building still standing in Palm Springs.
mccallumadobe
The McCallums were the first non-Native residents to live on the west end of the valley, according to the Palm Springs Historical Society, which cares for the McCallum Adobe and operates it (along with the neighboring Cornelia White House, circa 1893) as a museum. Seasonal exhibits relating to local history balance the permanent collection, which features photographs, books, and ephemera documenting the pioneers who shaped the city we know and love today.

The adobe originally stood near the modern-day corner of Palm Canyon Drive and Tahquitz Canyon Way, walking distance to the Agua Caliente Hot Mineral Spring; it was moved to its current site in the 1950s. The sunbaked bricks used to form the structure were made by Cahuilla Indians using a mix of mud, fiber, and ancient water from the hot spring, itself known for curative properties.

Plan Your Visit

Admission to the McCallum Adobe and Cornelia White House is free. The structures are located at Village Green Heritage Center in downtown Palm Springs. After closing for the summer, the museums reopen this month. pshistoricalsociety.org

• READ NEXT: Lasting Impression: Monthly Articles Provide Glimpse into Desert History.
You May Like These Related Posts: