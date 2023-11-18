Meet Palm Springs Architecture Tour Guide Trevor O’Donnell

Trevor O’Donnell has just as much fun tapping into his architecture knowledge now as when he stepped in front of his first tour group 11 years ago. “I find new things to talk about. I meet homeowners who tell interesting backstories. So, the tour evolves,” he says. “The more I learn, the more I’m able to include.” O’Donnell’s PS Architecture Tours partnered with Modernism Week to establish Architecture Tours by Modernism Week, now in its third season promoting the history and design of Palm Springs.

IN THE BEGINNING: When I moved to Palm Springs in 2011, I began helping the late Robert Imber with his architectural tours after being seated next to him at a dinner party. Eventually on my own, I had more business than I knew what to do with and I approached Modernism Week about expanding together. Our Architecture Tours by Modernism Week offers an in-depth introduction to modernist homes and buildings, both well-known and obscure, late October through May.

THE COACH AWAITS: Our 22-seat mini coach accommodates individuals and small groups without needing to use microphones or headsets. It’s intimate enough that it’s kind of a traveling conversation, based on the interests of those on board.

SET THE NAV: Leaving from Albert Frey’s Tramway Gas Station, we visit Donald Wexler’s Steel Houses then wind through beautiful neighborhoods, stopping to consider dozens of outstanding works including E. Stewart Williams’ Frank Sinatra House.