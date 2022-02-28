Gimme More

Forget Fads

“Always be yourself. Following a strict trend is very iffy because you just might find that you’re only in style for a week. If you buy something that’s extremely trendy, you’re probably going to have to buy something else in style soon because fashion moves so quickly nowadays.”

Embrace Accents

“You can rock a basic black suit or dress — just as long as you have the right accessories. Take it as far as you can go. Wear something that makes you feel inspired to go out on the town and be yourself. The best types of accessories are those ultimate-level accessories.”

Just Hue It

“I know many companies forecast the top color schemes each season, but you should wear your own favorite colors. Find your own inspiration, develop your own style, and have fun with your clothing. Embrace only the colors that make you feel happy and good about yourself.”

