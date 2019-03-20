Yes, it’s interesting to see what fashion designers will do within the limitations of a Project Runway challenge. But what’s even more interesting is to watch how those designers grow beyond the show — when their distinct perspectives truly take shape, when their creativity is given time to breathe, and their work expands beyond the constraints of the TV screen.

That’s why Michael Costello and His Project Runway Friends is the most reliably entertaining and fascinating show during Fashion Week El Paseo.

Costello, of course, is the hometown rock star of fashion. He honed his design skills at his own store in Palm Springs before he appeared on both Project Runway and Project Runway All Stars. He’s now the red carpet go-to for celebs like Toni Braxton, Beyoncé, and Jennifer Lopez, returning each year to Fashion Week El Paseo with a hand-selected posse of talented designer pals.

• For our complete coverage of Fashion Week El Paseo, click HERE.