Mystical Michael Costello

The Coachella Valley has always been a touchstone for homegrown designer Michael Costello, who opened his first store in Palm Springs when he was only 15 years old. A couple decades later, however, his show at Fashion Week El Paseo 2022 transported the audience to an enchanting new desert landscape: the Sahara.

The Midnight Sahara collection owes its origins to Costello’s pre-COVID trip to Cairo, Egypt. “We saw the beautiful pyramids, we rode camels in the Sahara Desert,” Costello says. “I loved the colors of the sky and of the pyramids.”