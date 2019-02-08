Coast to coast, when someone gets stuck with a home-related problem, Michael Walters is accustomed to fielding the call — or, more recently, a direct message through Instagram. From shelter-mag graphic designer to stylist and art director for home retailers to home stager to interior designer, Walters has always relished a “let’s improve this” challenge. His good taste transfers to strong solutions and visual environments that are approachable yet intriguing.

Having worked so many angles in the home industry, he can work a room at a party like he can work a room for a client. In either instance he is real, relatable, and ready to adjust his approach based on the need at hand.

Three years ago, Walters landed in Palm Springs full time after owning a vacation home here for 10 years with his partner. His experience in New York City and Northern California influences his casual-chic sensibility, whether staging homes for sale, styling photo shoots, or designing interiors. (He practices all three.) Walters answered his latest calling — to design a three-bedroom residence in the Kings Point neighborhood — through a referral.

“What’s so appealing about the desert is that there’s this generosity, an understanding that in order to make this work, we have to make it work together,” he observes. “We’re not at critical mass yet, so the only way we’re going to get to shore is to row in the same direction. We were seeing so much energy in the valley, so much entrepreneurial spirit, and so many things starting to happen that, even though we knew we wanted to retire here, we wanted to jump in sooner and be part of it now.”

We spoke with Walters about building custom storage, curating art, and working with a modern-minimalist client as a designer who favors less strictly modern environments.

When people ask you what you do, what’s the short answer?

I’ve actually begun to say “designer,” or “designer and stylist,” and that’s very, very recent. I must say I felt a little sheepish about it for the longest time. I feel confident in my abilities as a stylist; I’ve been doing it since 2001. But the “designer” part grew out of moving to Palm Springs. My partner and I did some staging for a client who wanted us to design a house, so the staging business became a design business.

What’s the connection there?

Our niche is driven by my background in styling, where you’re given 50 percent of the merchandise and you’re asked to fill in the gaps to tell a story. So a good niche for us, or one of them, is when people are just coming to the desert. Especially with second homes, they’re bringing things with them that financially will make the transition a little easier until they can do something else. And I can work with that.

That’s what happened with this home?

Exactly. My client got in touch with designer Mark Nichols and said, “I love your work, but I already have my art and some furniture.” Mark likes to do a ground-up project — and he’s very good at it. I knew him from some photo shoots, and he said to the owner, “I have the perfect guy for you.”