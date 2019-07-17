Fall Festival

Former heavyweight boxing champ Mike Tyson has expanded his Kind Music Festival, which debuted in February, to a three-day consumable cannabis experience thanks to a new partnership with Showcase Events. Taking place at the future site of the Tyson Ranch Resorts in Desert Hot Springs, the Kind Showcase at Tyson Ranch will be the first to combine a traditional music festival with a direct-to-consumer and business-to-business cannabis vending and lifestyle convention.
The inaugural Kind Music Festival brought over 5,200 fans, who embraced California’s updated cannabis regulations while enjoying a music festival experience featuring standout sets by Miguel, Ferg, Starcrawler and more.
“We’re thrilled to join forces with Showcase Events,” says Rob Hickman, CEO of Tyson Ranch. “Brandon’s (Finney, founder of Showcase Events) experience in the convention/tradeshow space will be invaluable to the growth of the Kind Festival experience.”
Tyson, who plans to build an entertainment complex, luxury glamping resort, cannabis research and design facility on 420 acres, adds, “Since the founding of Tyson Ranch, I’ve been focused on building awareness of the health benefits of the plant with the general public. The Kind Showcase is an example of our commitment.”
The Kind Showcase at Tyson Ranch will take place at the 420-acre Tyson Ranch Resort grounds in Desert Hot Springs. In addition to recreating the 18-plus outdoor stage and festival area presented at the February pop-up event, The Kind Showcase at Tyson Ranch team are also constructing the world’s largest temporary structure, which will stretch (755 feet long by 135 feet wide by 55 feet tall). It will offer a comfortable air-conditioned experience for 21+ and over festival goers to browse several hundreds of cannabis vendors and activations.
Finney said the structure was not in the original expansion plans for the festival, but provides an opportunity to bud the site into a destination. “Originally, we weren’t looking to build a structure, but with how the market is right now, most cities in Southern California won’t allow cannabis to be sold in their facilities,” he says. “What’s the logical step? Build our own. With Desert Hot Springs being the pioneering cannabis city, and Tyson Ranch building a luxury resort, Kind Showcase has the perfect locale to place our foundation.”
Finney believes the October event will elevate what was shown in February, “With The Kind Showcase being three days, we are able to diversify the music portfolio,” he says. “We are including a variety of genres so there’s a little something for everyone attending. A main focus will be on local rising acts that Southern California is known for. We will feature big name artists to wrap up each night.”
Additional details on The Kind Showcase at Tyson Ranch will be in the coming weeks including the festival line-up, vendors, and ticket on-sale information. Visit kindshowcase.com for more information.