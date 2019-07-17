Fall Festival

Former heavyweight boxing champ Mike Tyson has expanded his Kind Music Festival, which debuted in February, to a three-day consumable cannabis experience thanks to a new partnership with Showcase Events. Taking place at the future site of the Tyson Ranch Resorts in Desert Hot Springs, the Kind Showcase at Tyson Ranch will be the first to combine a traditional music festival with a direct-to-consumer and business-to-business cannabis vending and lifestyle convention.

The inaugural Kind Music Festival brought over 5,200 fans, who embraced California’s updated cannabis regulations while enjoying a music festival experience featuring standout sets by Miguel, Ferg, Starcrawler and more.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with Showcase Events,” says Rob Hickman, CEO of Tyson Ranch. “Brandon’s (Finney, founder of Showcase Events) experience in the convention/tradeshow space will be invaluable to the growth of the Kind Festival experience.”

Tyson, who plans to build an entertainment complex, luxury glamping resort, cannabis research and design facility on 420 acres, adds, “Since the founding of Tyson Ranch, I’ve been focused on building awareness of the health benefits of the plant with the general public. The Kind Showcase is an example of our commitment.”