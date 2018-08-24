He made an inventive use of form, and deeply invested in passive environmental strategies — such as those he integrated (with varying success) into the Bates House. In these ways Walter, Gil, and I represent three successive generations working on very consistent architectural ideas and concerns.

In the past few months we have spent time with White’s archives at UCSB (University of Southern California, Santa Barbara) to self-educate about his work, particularly the series of unbuilt projects for Miles Bates that preceded this building. White is interesting for his interest in not just design, but also the construction process. The unusual, patented roof construction giving the “Wave House” its nickname appears to have been developed out of his desire to explore both an unusual form and a cost-effective construction method. Although the “Wave” is striking, it is the details in the construction of that roof that are really interesting and experimental — both in 1955, when it was constructed, as well as today.

What are your plans for the house?

We are working to restore the Bates House to its original condition or as near to it as we can. This means that we will remove additions made in the ’70s and after, demolish a three-unit apartment building that had been constructed a few feet away from the house, and undertake a painstaking restoration of the original structure, both inside and out.

We will also be realizing Walter White’s original desires for natural landscaping in the front and a more lush backyard behind the house. We are also realizing the large circular pool from White’s original design — which was never built. And we are adding two small casitaa, one-bedroom units hidden at the back of the lot that also contain some of the modern infrastructure (HVAC, electrical, laundry room) for which there is no space within the original house. While Walter White had designed some additional guest buildings for the property, only one partial sketch exists. The new construction uses White’s sketch and is deferential to the original Bates House.

And, most importantly, we are working with the City of Palm Desert to open the property for educational tours, architectural conferences, overnight stays, and special events consistent with how other important historic residences throughout California have been made accessible to the public. This will be a first for the city and a major step in supporting their growing historic preservation program in Palm Desert.