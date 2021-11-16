That Chair (and The Other One)

Fifty-plus shades of chairs fill the Palm Springs Art Museum Architecture and Design Center’s new exhibition, “The Modern Chair,” which follows a fascinating evolution of important examples beginning in 1905. After a post-museum lunch, you’ll likely be in the mood to shop. Good to know authentic re-issues by a number of luminary designers in the exhibit are available locally through Modern Hacienda in Palm Desert.

Before you settle on a cushy corner reader by Eames or a willowy set of Hans Wegner dining chairs, owners and interior designers Nicholas Hertneck and Lawrence Lazzaro invite a look at just a few of the wallflowers by some of the same designers and manufacturers included in the show.

These unsung furnishings are the shy, quiet types that never quite basked in the glow of public notoriety yet possess arresting good looks and vital functionality. They may, for that reason, come out on top as stronger conversation pieces. Sit down and think on it. The most exciting decisions rarely come easy.

Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman vs. Eames Sofa

“Of course, we love this chair very, very, very much,” says Lazzaro of the Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman as seen in the exhibition. “Its fame and glory are well-deserved. But we also love the lesser-known Eames Sofa,” the last piece of furniture produced by the Eames Office.

The more industrial-style sofa was, explains Lazzaro, designed to have a low profile and fit in the tightest of spaces. “And yet it has a very large personality with its solid carved-wood back, cast aluminum frame and soft pad upholstery.”