Modernism Week Moves Dates to April 2021

Modernism Week will change its 2021 event schedule from the traditional February to April in hopes the COVID-19 pandemic will subside and open the door to more in-person events. Set for April 8-18, tickets will go on sale Jan. 1, 2021 at noon (PST) at modernismweek.com.

In its place in February, the Modernism Week Online Experience will include a curated line-up of more than 20 new video programs, and encore presentations of past programs available for purchase and on-demand streaming February 1-28, 2021 at modernismweek.com. Also online in February, Modernism Week will offer an online auction February 1-14 that will feature one-of-a-kind architectural experiences and unique, limited specialty items not normally available to the public.

The date shift to April for in-person events in Palm Springs will provide more time for the state and county health status to improve, and for organizers to plan safe and enjoyable experiences under pandemic guidelines.

“We are committed to the safety of our guests and we are monitoring daily health advisories,” says William Kopelk, Modernism Week Chairman. “We realize that it will not be possible to provide in-person events during our annual February dates, however, we are optimistic that we will be able to provide safer and more enjoyable in-person tours and programs in April as conditions improve. We want to do what is best for our guests, as well as for our staff and volunteers.”

The April in-person activities will feature more than 20 tours and events in the Palm Springs area, including two designer featured homes that will be open for timed, ticketed, socially distanced tours, and the Palm Springs Modernism Show & Sale, which will be organized to allow for social distancing and timed entry.

Other April events will include a variety of outdoor walking tours; tours of Sunnylands, Frank Sinatra’s former estate, and the Lautner Compound; narrated self-driving tours of Palm Springs architecture; self-guided modern landscape and outdoor neighborhood tours in Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage and Indian Wells; fashion events; vintage car exhibitions; and tours of newly-constructed architecturally significant private homes in Desert Palisades.

Participants will be able to view the schedule and summaries of all April programs at the Modernism Week website during the last week of December 2020.