Something Vintage, Something New

The seventh annual Palm Springs Modernism Show & Sale – Fall Edition, held Oct. 15-17 during Modernism Week’s Fall Preview, will feature two new events for attendees.

Presenting sponsor Engaged Media, LLC will offer a book signing of their newest offering, Atomic Ranch: Remodeled Marvels, while guests can see the work of artist Danny Heller and meet him in person at the George Billis Gallery booth.

The Show & Sale will be held in Oasis 4 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, and this year will also include selected dealers that have previously participated in the Palm Springs Modern Design Expo.

Meet The Artist: Danny Heller

Oct. 15, 6-8 p.m. during the Opening Night Party/Early Buying Preview Reception

George Billis Gallery booth, free

Heller, an internationally exhibited recognized master of realist oil paintings of midcentury architecture and design, is known for his work that focuses on ideas of home, community, neighborhood, and urban design. Through his paintings, he observes and documents commercial and residential architecture and its historical impact, focusing on the post World War II midcentury housing boom.

Heller thought about those ideals often during the recent pandemic lockdowns and how those living in midcentury modern homes had the benefit of their unique designs - open, airy floor plans, an attention to nature due to atriums and interior gardens, and an emphasis on leisure and comfort with swimming pools and outdoor patios. The retrospective offered during the 2021 Fall Edition will include selected works from various series that focused Southern California locations including Palm Springs and Los Angeles, as well as his recent New York series.

During the Opening Night Party, Heller will be on hand to talk about his technique and inspirations. For those unable to meet him during the preview party, Heller will also be at the George Billis Gallery booth Fromm 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 16.