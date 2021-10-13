Something Vintage, Something New

Danny Heller, Canyon View Galaxie, 2021, oil on canvas, 24x34 inches.
PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY MODERNISM WEEK FALL PREVIEW
The seventh annual Palm Springs Modernism Show & Sale – Fall Edition, held Oct. 15-17 during Modernism Week’s Fall Preview, will feature two new events for attendees.
Presenting sponsor Engaged Media, LLC will offer a book signing of their newest offering, Atomic Ranch: Remodeled Marvels, while guests can see the work of artist Danny Heller and meet him in person at the George Billis Gallery booth.
The Show & Sale will be held in Oasis 4 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, and this year will also include selected dealers that have previously participated in the Palm Springs Modern Design Expo.
Meet The Artist: Danny Heller
Oct. 15, 6-8 p.m. during the Opening Night Party/Early Buying Preview Reception
George Billis Gallery booth, free
Heller, an internationally exhibited recognized master of realist oil paintings of midcentury architecture and design, is known for his work that focuses on ideas of home, community, neighborhood, and urban design. Through his paintings, he observes and documents commercial and residential architecture and its historical impact, focusing on the post World War II midcentury housing boom.
Heller thought about those ideals often during the recent pandemic lockdowns and how those living in midcentury modern homes had the benefit of their unique designs - open, airy floor plans, an attention to nature due to atriums and interior gardens, and an emphasis on leisure and comfort with swimming pools and outdoor patios. The retrospective offered during the 2021 Fall Edition will include selected works from various series that focused Southern California locations including Palm Springs and Los Angeles, as well as his recent New York series.
During the Opening Night Party, Heller will be on hand to talk about his technique and inspirations. For those unable to meet him during the preview party, Heller will also be at the George Billis Gallery booth Fromm 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 16.
“Atomic Ranch: Remodeled Marvels”
Book signing by Jickie Torres, editor of Atomic Ranch Magazine
Noon, Oct. 17, free
Atomic Ranch editor Jickie Torres will unveil the new book geared toward people looking to upgrade or revive their midcentury diamonds in the rough. For those seeking advice how to make over their home with the midcentury modern cool that they have always envisioned, the book provides helpful advice about everything needed to know as remodelers tackle their renovation dreams, avoid project nightmares, and craft the stunning modernist gem they have always wanted. Torres will also be at the Engaged Media booth throughout the show for those unable to attend the scheduled book signing.
The Show & Sale will include more than 45 premier national exhibitors offering vintage furniture, decorative, and fine art, representing all design movements of the 20th century and introducing 21st century contemporary design. Tickets are available in advance for $75 at palmspringsmodernism.com or at the door for $85 and include daily re-entry to the show.
Weekend show hours are Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $20, include return entry all weekend, and may be purchased in advance on the website or at the door.
Covid-19 protocols include proof of vaccinations required upon entry for the Friday night event. All Show & Sale dealers, staff, and attendees will be required to wear masks when inside the convention center and sanitization stations will be available at the entry doors.
