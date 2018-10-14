The legions of designers, collectors, and tastemakers who beat a path to the Modernism Show & Sale Fall Edition have reached a record number.

“This year the show is fully sold out with 46 exhibitors,” says Rosemary Krieger, president of Dolphin Promotions, producers of the Modernism Show & Sale. “A top tier dealer in Colorado wanted a booth but we had no room, so we are using the convention center lobby this year.”

The Modernism Show & Sale – Fall Edition opens with an early buying preview reception Oct. 19, featuring live music, cocktails, and light bites. The opening night reception is a fundraiser for Modernism Week and its nonprofit partners, and requires a separate ticket than the weekend show.