The legions of designers, collectors, and tastemakers who beat a path to the Modernism Show & Sale Fall Edition have reached a record number.
“This year the show is fully sold out with 46 exhibitors,” says Rosemary Krieger, president of Dolphin Promotions, producers of the Modernism Show & Sale. “A top tier dealer in Colorado wanted a booth but we had no room, so we are using the convention center lobby this year.”
The Modernism Show & Sale – Fall Edition opens with an early buying preview reception Oct. 19, featuring live music, cocktails, and light bites. The opening night reception is a fundraiser for Modernism Week and its nonprofit partners, and requires a separate ticket than the weekend show.
The show continues Oct. 20-21 — weekend show hours 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15, include return entry all weekend, and may be purchased at the door.
The success of the annual Modernism Show & Sale was the precursor to Modernism Week and predated it by five years. Dolphin Promotions started the Palm Springs Modernism Show & Sale 18 years ago and launched their Fall Preview show in 2013 to test the waters in October.
The premise of putting national and international decorative and fine arts dealers sporting the best selection of 20th and 21st century objects, furniture, art and design -all under one roof is the perfect one-stop shopping experience.
Exhibitor Lisa Cliff Collection of Pasadena showing an Oswaldo Guayasamin turquoise silver Ecuadorian modernist statement ring.
Among the dealers debuting at the Fall Edition show are ArtLink International (Lake Worth, Florida), Lisa Cliff Collection (Los Angeles), Den (Los Angeles), McGeorge Art Prints (Santa Clarita) and Peter Blake Gallery (Laguna Beach).
Several other exhibitors are returning, including Artexture (Los Angeles), Rick Petteford (Sebastopol), Silk Road Modern & Oriental Rugs (Beverly Hills), Off the Wall (Los Angeles), Archive 20th Century (Costa Mesa), Red (Phoenix, Arizona), Bridges Over Time at the Palm Springs Art & Design Gallery, and Kenneth Stern (Palm Springs).
“The Modernism Show & Sale Fall Edition has proven itself to be the real deal,” Krieger adds. “It’s a high quality mini-Modernism Week.”
For tickets to the Modernism Show & Sale Fall Edition Opening Night fundraiser, visit tickets.modernismweek.com.
DEN of Los Angeles showing a Borge Mogensen desk organizer, circa 1960s.