Modernism Week Opening Night Party: Modern Love

Join Modernism Week for a festive Opening Night Party with cocktails and dancing at the 1962 Wexler and Harrison designed Indian Canyons Country Clubhouse. Get down tonight and channel your inner mojo like Austin Powers or Foxy Cleopatra as Modernism Week kicks off with an Opening Night Party like no other. We’ll transport you to a groovy, Modern Love lair where psychedelic prints are flowing and white patent boots are made for walking, all wrapped up in a Shag-A-Licious sexy Palm Springs vibe. Guests will party the night away to the retro sounds of DJ Baz and our headlining band, the exciting 12-piece orchestra Casino Royale performing the go-go dance hits of the swingin’ Sixties and classics by Burt Bacharach, Tom Jones, Herb Albert, Dusty Springfield, and many more. Mondo cocktails will be flowing and over-the-top hors d’oeuvres will be served to your heart’s content by Lulu. Experience vintage Palm Springs as we celebrate the 1962 Donald Wexler and Richard Harrison-designed Indian Canyons Country Club clubhouse. Bring your clique or your favorite Fembot and join us for a fun night of festive frivolity! This special evening is produced by Modernism Week, Momentous Events, and presented by Ferguson.

The Forgotten Frey: The Cree House

Other than his own home, this is Albert Frey’s most intact residential work. It was commissioned by a prominent desert family at a time when little if anything had been built nearby. Since the early 1970s, it has been owned by a single family and thus, has quietly existed on its hilltop perch overlooking the desert floor, largely forgotten and never before seen by the public. Throughout the past year, the owner has meticulously preserved and restored the house to nearly its original 1955 condition. The Cree house is abundantly clad in identifying characteristics found in other Frey projects: strong, jutting balconies with corrugated fiberglass railings, asbestos exterior walls, industrial materials and thin roof overhangs. A fascinating study in siting, the building is elevated primarily on pilotis, leaving the mountain beneath virtually untouched. Wildly contrasting its environment in materials and forms, it also seems to blend into it. Its colors and shapes evoke the surrounding granite hills and desert foliage as much as contrast them.

The Princes of Kings Road

This fascinating play by Tom Lazarus dramatizes a real late-life hospital-room encounter between Neutra and his fellow architectural titan Rudolph Schindler. Its soundtrack is a recording of Neutra’s wife, Dione, playing the cello. the play’s gentle, ironic humor and conveys the different personalities – Schindler is stiff, pompous, conceited, bitter, and an unapologetic womanizer with a soft heart. Neutra is rosy, conciliatory and playful. It leads the audience to understand architectural language of modern design.

CAMP

Modernism Week’s CAMP (“Community And Meeting Place”) will provide a central hub for Modernism Week from Feb. 15-24, 2018. Once again located at 230 Museum Way (directly across from the Palm Springs Art Museum in the future Downtown Palm Springs public park space), CAMP will include an information desk, a box office, a café by Cheeky’s, the Modernism Week merchandise store by Destination PSP, a JennAir demonstration kitchen, designer lounges and a theater. Entrance into CAMP is free and open to the public and will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.