Yes, We Can Have Modernism Week

Over the last 15 years, Modernism Week has grown from a weekend of 14 events to an 11-day juggernaut with no fewer than 350 programs ranging from home tours to costume parties — all in the name of preserving the midcentury modern heritage that helps define the character of Greater Palm Springs.

The event’s organizers have learned how to overcome all kinds of challenges, such as wind, rain, and houses dropping off the tour schedule at the last minute. But COVID-19 presents at least two new challenges: learning the virtual world and ensuring the safety of those who’ll come to in-person events, if they’re permitted in time for Modernism Week, Feb. 11–21, 2021.

Palm Springs Life asked Lisa Vossler Smith, executive director of Modernism Week, how her staff, consultants, and volunteers are preparing for the big event.

Tell us about the Modernism Week Fall Preview Online Experience and how the event might signal what’s to come in February?

For the fall preview, we created virtual tours, walking through some famous houses in Palm Springs and showing people the homes in great detail — different pieces of furniture or art and what’s specific to the house or the architecture. We’ve recorded them to be evergreen to bring them back in February, and we can post them on our website so people can always experience a home tour in Palm Springs.

We’ll look at the data from each of fall preview events — there were seven, including one live happy hour — to see which sold best and were favorable to those coming in. We want to create the best experience and do what will bring more people into Palm Springs.

How are you innovating to accommodate in-person events in February?

We don’t know what the status of the county or the state will be at that time. The challenge for us is to prepare everything we can. We will continue on the virtual path and think about the kinds of events we can have that are safe for the public and for our volunteers and staff: a drive-in theater, a Modernism Show & Sale that’s time-ticketed and spaced-out in one direction so people can safely go though it. We’re trying to utilize the environment more than the inside of a house. That includes landscape tours and walking tours, partnering with the Palm Springs Historical Society. Thinking outside the box is what we do well.

How might a home tour experience look to the visitor?

If we’re able to have people go through homes, we’ll do social distancing, put up screens to protect our volunteers, and maybe have people sign waivers. We’re looking at technology that allows people to check in from a distance, so we wouldn’t require paper tickets. Timed entry and limited capacity are very important; we might limit the capacity to four to six people in a house at any time. Obviously, we would make changes if it’s a family that’s been isolated together for months and it’s a bigger group. We’ll expand the schedule of available times to tour so the homes have the same exposure that they had in previous years.

Will virtual programs attract new architecture and design buffs to Modernism Week?

We already have a pretty good international base. Visitors from 27 countries came in for February 2020. Having virtual programming will grow our audience a lot more because they don’t have to travel to Palm Springs to go through the Edris House. They can buy one ticket for the whole family and take their time with the experience. More people from other countries — Australia is a big one for us — will definitely take advantage.

How might Modernism Week evolve to ensure a sustainable future for itself?

Modernism Week has a goal to expand into other areas, nationally and internationally, to help other nonprofit event producers build community through preservation. We want to share our 15 years of experience in developing programs that bring people to understand what you have in a community. We’re in a position of knowing what works and what doesn’t works. We’ve become experts in all areas of programming, partnering, and ticketing.

Modernism Week has always wanted to create more of a year-round program in Palm Springs, and the pandemic has forced us into doing that going forward.

An army of 400 volunteers makes Modernism Week a success every year. What role will they play in February?

We have training programs for our volunteers to make sure we’re following state and county guidelines. We’re taking this as seriously as possible knowing that it’s more important to be responsible than profitable.

Visit modernismweek.com.