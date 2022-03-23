Modernism Week 2022 Attracts Nearly 100,000 Visitors

Nearly 100,000 people participated in the February 2022 Modernism Week, according to organizers, who offered more than 350 events during the 11-day festival. Celebrating midcentury modern design, architecture, art, and culture in Greater Palm Springs, the festival generated an estimated economic impact of more than $50 million for area hotels, shops, restaurants, and other local businesses. In addition, CAMP, Modernism Week’s ‘Community and Meeting Place’ and headquarters for tours and events, experienced more than 21,000 visitors throughout the festival.

As one of the first major festivals to resume programing following the restrictions of the pandemic, this year Modernism Week featured fewer large gatherings and reduced capacity for most events, which resulted in a slightly smaller but higher-quality experience. The festival once again offered attendees the opportunity to participate in home tours, parties, and architectural bus excursions in Palm Springs and Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert, Cathedral City, Desert Hot Springs, and Indian Wells.