The Party is Back

PHOTOGRAPH BY DAVID A. LEE

The interior of a bedroom at Sunburst Palms in Palm Springs.

FEATURED HOMES AND DESIGNER PROJECTS

Each year Modernism Week teams up with builders and designers to offer tours of its featured design projects. During Fall Preview, Modernism Week featured home tours include "Seventies Sackley" and "Sunburst Palms," which are back by popular demand from their debut in April 2021. In addition, a third designer property on view is “Modernism Week Featured Design Project Tour: Limón” which will also be available for daily tours.

"Sunburst Palms" – Tour H3K Home & Design’s latest renovation of a 1956 Lawrence Lapham property in the iconic Deepwell neighborhood and be inspired by their fun-filled and colorful take on classic midcentury modern design.

"Seventies Sackley" – This architectural home tour in the Indian Canyons neighborhood will allow participants to experience a seamless blend of contemporary furnishings and vintage pieces on display at this stunning 1975 Palm Springs residence designed by noted architect Stan Sackley and offered by Grace Home Furnishings.

"Featured Design Project Tour: Limón" – This colorful seven-bedroom property was recently extensively renovated by H3K Home & Design, which transformed the property into a holiday landing place that can accommodate 14 guests in separate suites, all surrounding a gleaming swimming pool. An all-steel structure, Limón is one of the most unique buildings in Palm Springs and features a large communal kitchen outfitted with state-of-the-art appliances and international décor. The property’s design was inspired by the optimistic era and continental graphics and style of the 1968 Mexico City Olympics.

Modernism Week top sponsors Brizo, Dunn-Edwards Paints, Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery, JennAir, and Willis contributed to all three projects.