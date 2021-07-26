The Party is Back

Miralon, a residential community in Palm Springs, will host a Modernism Week Fall Preview party on Oct. 16.
PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY MODERNISM WEEK FALL PREVIEW
After going virtual a year ago, Modernism Week Fall Preview has returned with a full slate of in-person events for 2021. More than 40 events may be viewed online at modernismweek.com starting July 25 and tickets will go on sale at noon Aug. 1.
October Fall Preview highlights include three featured designer properties available for daily tours, historic walking tours, Premier Double Decker architectural bus tours and Charles Phoenix-led bus tours, the Modernism Show and Sale – Fall Edition, the popular Cul-de-Sac A-Go-Go! home tour experience, educational events, and evening cocktail parties.
PHOTOGRAPH BY DAVID A. LEE
The interior of a bedroom at Sunburst Palms in Palm Springs.
FEATURED HOMES AND DESIGNER PROJECTS
Each year Modernism Week teams up with builders and designers to offer tours of its featured design projects. During Fall Preview, Modernism Week featured home tours include "Seventies Sackley" and "Sunburst Palms," which are back by popular demand from their debut in April 2021. In addition, a third designer property on view is “Modernism Week Featured Design Project Tour: Limón” which will also be available for daily tours.
"Sunburst Palms" – Tour H3K Home & Design’s latest renovation of a 1956 Lawrence Lapham property in the iconic Deepwell neighborhood and be inspired by their fun-filled and colorful take on classic midcentury modern design.
"Seventies Sackley" – This architectural home tour in the Indian Canyons neighborhood will allow participants to experience a seamless blend of contemporary furnishings and vintage pieces on display at this stunning 1975 Palm Springs residence designed by noted architect Stan Sackley and offered by Grace Home Furnishings.
"Featured Design Project Tour: Limón" – This colorful seven-bedroom property was recently extensively renovated by H3K Home & Design, which transformed the property into a holiday landing place that can accommodate 14 guests in separate suites, all surrounding a gleaming swimming pool. An all-steel structure, Limón is one of the most unique buildings in Palm Springs and features a large communal kitchen outfitted with state-of-the-art appliances and international décor. The property’s design was inspired by the optimistic era and continental graphics and style of the 1968 Mexico City Olympics.
Modernism Week top sponsors Brizo, Dunn-Edwards Paints, Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery, JennAir, and Willis contributed to all three projects.
The Twin Palms Tour will be offered for the first time at Modernism Week Fall Preview.
PHOTOGRAPH BY ERIC CHIEL
TOURS
Modernism Week’s signature Premier Double Decker architectural bus tour provides guests with a 2.5-hour overview of significant civic and commercial buildings, as well as residential properties. Daily tours will depart from the Palm Springs Convention Center, where Modernism Week will have a box office and attendees may purchase tickets to Fall Preview events. Legendary performer Charles Phoenix will conduct his special version of this tour each day at 8:30 a.m. Tickets are $110 for the standard tour and $130 for the Charles Phoenix tour.
PHOTOGRAPH BY BOBBY DEZAROV
Don’t miss the popular Cul-de-Sac A-Go-Go! home tour. This retro tour will take place at 10 a.m. Oct. 17. It combines vintage automobiles artfully displayed on the driveways of six homes designed by William Krisel in a quaint cul-de-sac in South Palm Springs. Participants have access to all of the homes on the tour, and tickets are $75.
The Twin Palms Guided Walking Tour: An insider’s perspective of the desert’s first modernist neighborhood is a chance to explore from the unique perspective of a Twin Palms resident, local author, and neighborhood organization founder who will lead the group. This is the first time this tour is being offered during Modernism Week Fall Preview. The tour takes place Oct. 14, 16 and 17 at various times and tickets are $32.
Other exciting tours include Palm Springs Historical Society daily walking tours, Frank Sinatra’s “Twin Palms” Estate Tour, the James Logan Abernathy Residence Tour, tours of Sunnylands, Temple Isaiah, and a special walking tour and lunch in Indian Wells.
PHOTOGRAPH BY MOOD CREATIVE
Gary Johns gives his talk on Lost, Saved and Endangered.
TALKS
On Oct. 17, Modernism Week will present The Desert Modernists screening and talk with Alan Hess. This informative talk will provide a primer on notable architects William Cody and Albert Frey and will include a screening of the Desert Modernists video series. This specially created film produced by Modernism Week looks more closely at each of the consequential architects who turned Palm Springs into a renowned laboratory for modern architecture. Tickets are $20 and the event will take place from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Palm Springs Cultural Center.
The Palm Springs Preservation Foundation will present Master of the Midcentury: The Architecture of William F. Cody, an informative lecture chronicling the modernist architect’s significant contribution to Palm Springs’ built environment. This event takes place at 11 a.m. Oct. 15 and is free, but participants must RSVP in advance. The Palm Springs Preservation Foundation will also reprise the popular Lost, Saved & Endangered: Modernist Architecture in Palm Springs presentation at the Palm Springs Woman’s Club at 9 a.m. Oct. 15.
The Best of Mod with a Twist returns to Fall Preview with an encore performance of their audience favorites. These witty and insightful 10-minute presentations explore life and culture in midcentury America, often with a humorous and wry alternative analysis of what was going on in the country during that period. Nightly events October 14 -16 are $55 per person and take place from 5:30 – 7 p.m.
PHOTOGRAPH BY DAVID A. LEE
SPECIAL EVENTS
Beatnik, PS Underground’s brand-new dinner show, will allow participants to channel their inner Allen Ginsberg and Jack Kerouac as they snap their fingers to the beat and enter the mysterious but welcoming world of beatniks. This extended dining adventure includes a multiple-course meal featuring distinct fragrances of perfectly toasted spices from around the world. A full bar is included in the price of admission. This event runs nightly, Oct. 14-16. Tickets are $150.
Each day at noon and 3 p.m., a Midcentury Mixology Cocktail Clinic will be presented at Mr. Lyons Steakhouse in Palm Springs. Participants will interact with legendary mixologists to learn how to make iconic, classic cocktails of the midcentury era while making their own for sampling. (Includes three drinks). Tickets are $62.
A curated vintage event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 16 where retailers and private dealers from all over will showcase their finest vintage apparel, textiles, jewelry, and accessories in one upscale venue at Temple Isaiah in Palm Springs. Tickets are $15 for first-dibs preview and $10 for general admission.
The Palm Springs Casual Concours XII classic car show returns this year at the Desert Princess Country Club in Cathedral City from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 16. This popular event will feature approximately 150 cars. The show is organized by Great Autos of Yesteryear and proceeds from the event will benefit Sanctuary Palm Springs. Admission is $20.
Try your luck in the new It’s a Mod, Mod, Mod, Mod World - Car Rally and Scavenger Hunt on Oct. 17. Architectural gems and design treasures fuel this epic scavenger hunt where Palm Springs is the game board. Following a series of clues, trace a course through the heart of the city, picking up playing cards along the way that just might score you a prize. Tickets are $100.
PHOTOGRAPH BY DAVID WALLACE CROTTY
The Tiki Hotel in Palm Springs will host a Fall Preview party.
PARTIES
On Oct. 15, Fall Preview attendees are invited to attend the festive Opening Night Party and Early Buying Preview Reception at the Modernism Show & Sale at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The Show and Sale, which offers 20th and 21st century objects, furniture, art and textiles from more than 40+ premier national and international decorative and fine arts dealers, continues Oct;. 16-17. The Friday night party is the prime opportunity for shopping direct from dealers before the show opens to the public on Saturday. Tickets are available in advance for $75 online or at the door for $85 and include daily re-entry to the show. Weekend show hours are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Fall Preview participants may experience a Tiki Luau at the Tiki Hotel on Oct. 16 in Palm Springs. Join the Hawaiian-themed fun at a festive tropical-catered luau. Tickets are $80.
Also on Oct. 16, participants may choose to experience A Mod Evening at Miralon from 5 – 7 p.m. This new event, held at the exclusive Miralon residential community in Palm Springs, will feature live music by the Martini Kings. Tickets are $35.
Following the Fall Preview, Modernism Week’s signature 11-day festival will take place Feb. 17-27, 2022. Tickets will be available Nov. 1 at noon PST.