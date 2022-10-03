Mid-Mod Souvenirs

Whether you’re on the hunt for a mid-mod memento to mark your visit to Modernism Week October or in need of a last-minute (but still thoughtful!) gift, you’ll find plenty of locally owned boutiques across the valley stocked and waiting to provide your retail fix. Not sure where to start? Here are a few spots specializing in design-forward curios that embrace the colorful midcentury modern aesthetic.

For the office

Koons-Inspired Poodle

With a nod to the larger-than-life sculptures by artist Jeff Koons, these decorative balloon poodle replicas at Just Fabulous in Uptown Palm Springs are sure to brighten any space. Bring a dash of cheer to the workplace by displaying one of these charmers on your desk.