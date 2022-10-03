Mid-Mod Souvenirs

Pick up these decorative balloon poodle replicas at Just Fabulous in Palm Springs.
PHOTOGRAPH BY MOLLIE KIMBERLING
Whether you’re on the hunt for a mid-mod memento to mark your visit to Modernism Week October or in need of a last-minute (but still thoughtful!) gift, you’ll find plenty of locally owned boutiques across the valley stocked and waiting to provide your retail fix. Not sure where to start? Here are a few spots specializing in design-forward curios that embrace the colorful midcentury modern aesthetic.
For the office
Koons-Inspired Poodle
With a nod to the larger-than-life sculptures by artist Jeff Koons, these decorative balloon poodle replicas at Just Fabulous in Uptown Palm Springs are sure to brighten any space. Bring a dash of cheer to the workplace by displaying one of these charmers on your desk.
For the sniffles
Midcentury Tissue Box
It’s easy to experience house envy driving through the revived midcentury modern residential neighborhoods of Palm Springs. Soothe the pain with a midcentury miniature — a tissue box cover from downtown’s Destination PSP, available in six chic architectural designs.
For the bar
Colorful Glassware
It’s true! Happy hour at home can feel like a Greater Palm Springs getaway circa 1960. With nearly 70 vendors, Victoria’s Attic Antique Mall in Rancho Mirage features a large selection of authentically retro coupes, tumblers, and highballs with funky metallic motifs.
For the hell of it
Irreverent Postcard
Tell your bestie back home you wish they were here with a piece of cheeky snail mail from Greetings in Palm Springs. Playfully informed by the desert’s heyday, the curated card shop flaunts a sassy sense of humor that might make some friends get a little flush.
For the wall
Art Print
Illustrator Josh Agle, better known as Shag, has been capturing Palm Springs’ sunny, hedonistic lifestyle in his artwork for more than three decades. Score a hand-signed and numbered print at The Shag Store in the Uptown Design District.
For the jewelry box
Floral Brooch
Whether you’re into wearing them or displaying them, floral brooches are a fun way to cultivate 20th-century panache. You’ll find cases full of vintage blooms in every color imaginable at Dazzles in Rancho Mirage.
For the coffee table
Assouline Book
Gorgeously collectible, the design tomes put out by luxury publisher Assouline set the bar when it comes to stylish coffee table books. Fig + Nash, with locations in Palm Desert and Palm Springs, boasts one of the largest libraries devoted to the brand.
PENCIL IT IN
Browse the ultimate collection of mod-influenced goods at the Palm Springs Modernism Fall Show, Oct. 14–16 at the Palm Springs Convention Center during Modernism Week October. The eighth annual event features 45 premier national and international decorative and fine arts dealers who will showcase vintage 20th-century designs alongside contemporary creations. Stop by the Palm Springs Life booth while you’re there!
