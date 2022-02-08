Modernism Week on a Budget

Vera - The Art and Life of an Icon, with Susan Seid and Trina Turk, Feb. 24, $20

A celebration of the lifework of famed artist, tastemaker, entrepreneur, and American fashion industry icon Vera Neumann. Susan Seid and Trina Turk discuss her legacy.

As I Knew Him: My Dad, Rod Serling, Feb. 22, $20

Rod Serling is best known for The Twilight Zone, but life-lessons he taught his daughters are no less profound. Anne Serling provides new context and fresh appreciation of her father’s work.

The Jack, King & Queen of SHAPE: Ben Seibel, Russel Wright and Eva Zeisel: An Exhibit of Rare Dinnerware, Feb. 18-21 and 24-26, $10

Modern tablescapes of the 1930s, ‘40s and ‘50s were mainly dominated by designers Ben Seibel, Russel Wright, and Eva Zeisel. See examples of their designs, including whole lines and rare patterns (view exhibit between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.).

A Very Cool Shag Experience with Josh Agle, Feb. 20, $18

This is a rare opportunity to get to know the prolific artist Josh better and hear how he developed an inimitable style recognized worldwide. Josh will have a gift for all in attendance.