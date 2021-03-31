Modifying Modernism

Safety first.

For in-person events, Modernism Week enforces mask wearing and social distancing, and provides hand sanitizer dispensers at entry and exit points. “Our goal this year,” explains Modernism Week executive director Lisa Vossler Smith, “was to produce the best high-quality experience that can be produced safely.”

The outdoors are great.

The programming focuses on open-air and self-guided experiences. “We’ve always had walking and biking tours and outdoor experiences,” Vossler Smith says, “and this year, those are our most appealing options.” Besides small group walking tours in Palm Springs and Indian Wells, Modernism Week offers a self-guided High Desert driving tour for the first time.