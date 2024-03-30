Modernism Week Replay: Ocotillo Lodge, Sunmor, and Racquet Club Estates

Soon after the Alexanders completed the Ocotillo Lodge, they enlisted Krisel to come up with the plans for 140 homes in a tract near the Palm Springs Airport whimsically called Sunmor because it got an hour more sunlight than homes built closer to the mountains. The Alexanders didn’t come up with the Sunmor moniker. That was Bob Higgins, a local builder who put up 11 “affordable modernist tract homes” designed by Wexler & Harrison and even sold one to future Palm Springs Mayor Frank Bogert (then manager of the El Mirador hotel) before giving up on the project and selling most of the remaining 200 acres to the Alexanders.

They say that the “crown jewel” of Sunmor is the original model home, built in 1955 by Higgins, but I’m most interested in visiting another jewel on Livmor (the street name puns — Plaimor, Easmor, Morsun — seem cute at first and then kind of annoying, like hearing a 6-year-old repeat a knock-knock joke for the umpteenth time) that I’ve heard harbors an Alexander Easter egg.

Built by the Alexanders in 1958, the Krisel-designed home, with its lava rock entry wall and original tilework and paneling, has had only three owners. Steve Hurley, the current owner, has had it for 21 years. When I ask him if it’s true that there’s a secret Alexander marking in the house, he eyes light up. “Follow me,” he says, leading me through the family room (originally designed to be the carport; the first owners had Bob Alexander convert it) and directs me to a small closet. Like Marilyn at the Ocotillo, he points toward the ceiling and goes, “Ta-da!” There, on the bare wood, is written “Geo Alexander #45.” This is the Easter egg. Steven and I stand there, silent, starstruck. “It’s like finding a baseball bat in your grandfather’s attic signed by Mickey Mantle,” he says.

Maybe.

I ask Jane, a volunteer pouring coffee for people checking in for the Racquet Club Estates home tour, where I should go if I only have time to visit one house in the Estates.