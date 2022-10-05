The Enduring Appeal of Greater Palm Springs

More than ever, a trip to Palm Springs (or one of its eight neighboring cities) tops the wish list as a rejuvenating getaway for even the most well-traveled. Where pool time and modern architecture mingle with mountain vistas, active pursuits, and a passion for cultural delights, a certain sun-drenched magic leaves guests transfixed.

Conversations over brunch on the patio or on a stroll under the palms inevitably take an intriguing turn when someone asks, “Do we really have to leave?”

The fortunate answer, of course, is no. All are welcome to make this vibrant destination a day-to-day reality. As of late, professionals at all stages of the game have been taking us at our word.

What with the abundant sunshine, a slower pace, and jaw-dropping natural surroundings, Greater Palm Springs tows the line as a resort-minded escape that instantly feels like home.