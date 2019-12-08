Palm Springs Weekend: Niki Bowen

Niki Bowen and her fiancé, Chris, have loved every minute in our sweet desert city. While many may not associate Palm Springs with a winter wonderland, she has found plenty of unique ways to enjoy some holiday cheer and embrace our version of winter.
THURSDAY EVENING
Walk of the Inns
I pack in as many holiday-themed activities as possible in December, and the Walk of the Inns is a must! The annual event (Dec. 9) begins at the Palm Springs Art Museum and is guided by flashlights (or smartphones) as participants wander through quaint inns like Casa Cody and Korakia Pensione in the Historic Tennis Club neighborhood.
FRIDAY AFTERNOON
Shop ‘Til You Drop
The Uptown Design District is home to dozens of local shops filled with treasures for everyone on my holiday shopping list. Elizabeth & Prince offers the most beautiful jewelry from local High Desert designer Mikal Winn, while H2O Apothecary has my favorite fragrances, and Soukie Modern is filled with Moroccan treasures.
FRIDAY EVENING
A Very Vintage Holiday
I love all things Christmas, which is why La Quinta Resort & Club is one of my favorite places to visit this time of year. Between the annual tree lighting, snow on the lawn, chestnuts roasting on an open fire, and weekly holiday movies, there is no shortage of yuletide cheer.
SATURDAY AFTERNOON
Staycation
I know I am not the only one who gets overwhelmed this time of year. A quick stay at the Kimpton Rowan is the best way to relax and recharge, plus it’s where Chris proposed last holiday season! Grab a cocktail at High Bar, located on the hotel’s rooftop.
SATURDAY EVENING
Dinner at Del Rey
Nothing is more romantic to me than a cozy dinner in front of a warm fire this time of year. Del Rey, located inside the uber chic Villa Royale, has quickly become a favorite date night spot
for Chris and me thanks to their big fireplace and cozy ambiance. Order the charred octopus and the manchego bombas to start your night — and save room for the apple brandy cake!
SUNDAY MORNING
Palm Springs Aerial Tramway
The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway is the only place in the desert where you can experience majestic pine trees, brisk winter air, and even some snow. During the winter months, I love to escape the valley floor for hot toddies, snowshoe adventures, and the annual tram tree lighting that takes place the first Sunday in December.