Palm Springs Weekend: Niki Bowen

SATURDAY EVENING

Dinner at Del Rey

Nothing is more romantic to me than a cozy dinner in front of a warm fire this time of year. Del Rey, located inside the uber chic Villa Royale, has quickly become a favorite date night spot

for Chris and me thanks to their big fireplace and cozy ambiance. Order the charred octopus and the manchego bombas to start your night — and save room for the apple brandy cake!