Scrolling through Nikki Prendergast’s Instagram feed, one could easily mistake the snaps of her Palm Springs home (mixed in with shots from her travels and fashion exploits) for a resort. Flagstone flooring trails from the master bedroom and living room out to the deck and down the steps. Post-and-beam ceilings angle over the rooms, past glass walls, and across the deck, creating wide eaves for shade. In a home surrounded by a dense crop of desert plants that create hillside privacy, Prendergast’s style is free to grow wild. Her 100,000-plus followers have surely noticed: This edgy Southern belle and her desert abode have a thing for matching.

BLOGGING FOR DOLLARS

Prendergast launched My Style Diaries in 2011 as a business plan, not a hobby. Now ripe with age and experience, her personal style blog blends fashion, beauty, home, and travel through the eyes of “a Louisiana-born girl living in her California world.” Her vizsla pup, Louise (answers to “Weeze”), has her own IG account, too (@louisetheviz) but no blog — yet.

STYLE ICON WITH TWO SIDES

A style switch flips when Prendergast hits Interstate 10 to drive to Palm Springs. She trades fur-lined metallic leopard sneaks by Tretorn and black Madewell skinny jeans for a more vibrant aesthetic. “Day to day, in my ‘real life,’ I dress neutral,” she says. “I’m a big fan of black leather shorts, since we can’t start dressing for winter until December. But when I get to Palm Springs, it’s time to throw on a maxi dress, a colorful caftan, or something with pompoms that feels more vacation.” Her homes reflect that same dichotomy. “Our Huntington Beach house is all white. Out here we play with color, which just feels right for a midcentury home built in the 1960s.”