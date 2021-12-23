56 Things to Do in January 2022

Kennel Club of Palm Springs Dog Show/ Jan. 6–9

Sit and stay at the Empire Polo Club, where pooches and

their trainers compete to win in more than 35 breed-specific shows, plus obedience and rally contests. kennelclubpalmsprings.org

Palm Springs International Film Festival/ Jan 6–17

Opening with a star-studded, black-tie gala at the Palm Springs Convention Center, this annual festival features more than 48 film screenings from around the world and the opportunity to hear from the filmmakers and stars like Kristen Stewart and Jessica Chastain. psfilmfest.org

Naathan Phan/ Jan. 6–8 & 13–15

You might recognize Naathan Phan from Superbad, where he partied alongside Jonah Hill’s character Seth. That comedic talent shines in his shows at Marvyn’s Magic Theater in La Quinta, where he combines mind-boggling illusions with opera songs. marvynsmagictheater.com

Johann Sebastian Bach & His Illustrious Sons/ Jan. 7

Desert Baroque is “Bach” with this concert featuring pieces by the legendary German composer. Ken Aiso plays baroque violin, while Sonia Lee accompanies on the harpsichord, a precursor to the piano. desertbaroque.com

Art on Main Street/ Jan. 8 & 22

Dozens of artists gather on Main Street in Old Town La Quinta, vending paintings, photos, ceramics, textiles, and more. Searching for the perfect birthday gift? Seek out the makers selling unique handcrafted jewelry. oldtownlaquinta.com

Theresa Caputo/ Jan. 8

Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo discovered her power to commune with spirits after visiting a faith healer more than 25 years ago. Join the audience for a chance to see the psychic at work during her appearance at the Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage. aguacalientecasinos.com

LeAnn Rimes/ Jan. 8

A lifelong singer who spent her early years performing the national anthem at Dallas Cowboys games, LeAnn Rimes went on to top the charts with hits like “How Do I Live.” Hear the Grammy winner live at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert. mccallumtheatre.com

Melissa Morgan Fine Art Opening Reception/ Jan. 14

Melissa Morgan’s Palm Desert gallery highlights abstractionists Deborah Dancy, Marcia Roberts, and Cybele Rowe. Attend the free opening reception to be one of the first to see the artists’ colorful paintings and clay pieces. melissamorganfineart.com

Fan Halen/ Jan. 14

As the band’s name suggests, the members of this tribute act adore Van Halen. They apply their expertise on the California-born hard rock group to a note-for-note rendition of fan favorites like “Jump” at Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella. spotlight29.com

David Foster/ Jan. 14–15

You may not recognize David Foster by name, but you definitely know his songs. The 16-time Grammy winner penned Kenny Loggins’ “Forever,” Celine Dion’s “The Prayer,” and Chicago’s “You’re the Inspiration,” plus more than 100 other tunes. See him at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert. mccallumtheatre.com