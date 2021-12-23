56 Things to Do in January 2022

Giselle Woo & The Night Owls will perform at the Oasis Music Festival.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY NATE ABBOTT
Palm Springs Pinot Noir Festival/ Jan. 8
David Fraschetti remembers the first bottle of wine he shared with his now-wife: a Château St. Michelle cabernet from Washington state. Fraschetti was only 21, but he’d been waiting to purchase vino since the age of 8, when he toured a Napa winery with his family. Fraschetti recalls stepping into the barrel room, which houses the fermenting wine.
PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY PALM SPRINGS PINOT NOIR FESTIVAL
Palm Springs Pinot Noir Festival attendees can sip wine from more than 60 vineyards across California and Oregon.
“[The smell] hit me like a ton of bricks,” he recalls. “I was floating on a cloud. It was the most incredible aroma. And that’s when I was hooked.”
Years later, the increasingly rowdy ambiance at Fraschetti’s favorite wine festivals inspired him to start organizing his own events. “I want people to come into a relaxed, professional atmosphere and enjoy great wines,” he says. He intentionally limits his festivals’ size, focusing on a select group of small-but-mighty West Coast wineries.
While Fraschetti insists that his favorite wine is “whichever [one he’s] drinking at that very moment,” he will admit to a top type: pinot noir. His passion for pinot led to a festival at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert that focuses entirely on the varietal. For those new to pinot, take a terroir tour by tasting one or two wines from each represented region, which include Santa Barbara County, the Petaluma Gap, and Sonoma’s Russian River Valley. And feel free to ask questions. “We’re not snooty,” Fraschetti says of the festival environment.
In fact, his favorite part is watching guests and winemakers have fun. “At my events, I stand in one spot and slowly do a 360, and everybody I see is smiling,” he says. “It’s a wonderful feeling.” palmspringspinotfest.com
Loving All Animals’ New Year’s Day Brunch/ Jan. 1
Loving All Animals founders Lindi and Geno Biggi host a festive meal at their Palm Desert home to raise funds for animal welfare programs. The event includes live music, a silent auction, and the opportunity to adopt a new furry friend. lovingallanimals.org
Palm Springs Vintage Market/ Jan. 2
Whether you seek a striking painting for above the dining table, a vintage film camera in great condition, or the perfect pair of retro cutoffs, you just might end your search at this monthly market at the Palm Springs Cultural Center. palmspringsvintagemarket.com
The Texas Tenors/ Jan. 6
Pop classical trio The Texas Tenors rode their fourth-place turn on America’s Got Talent to a 2017 PBS special — and a show at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert. They appear alongside local orchestra the Desert Symphony. mccallumtheatre.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY KENNEL CLUB OF PALM SPRINGS
Kennel Club of Palm Springs Dog Show.
Kennel Club of Palm Springs Dog Show/ Jan. 6–9
Sit and stay at the Empire Polo Club, where pooches and
their trainers compete to win in more than 35 breed-specific shows, plus obedience and rally contests. kennelclubpalmsprings.org
Palm Springs International Film Festival/ Jan 6–17
Opening with a star-studded, black-tie gala at the Palm Springs Convention Center, this annual festival features more than 48 film screenings from around the world and the opportunity to hear from the filmmakers and stars like Kristen Stewart and Jessica Chastain. psfilmfest.org
Naathan Phan/ Jan. 6–8 & 13–15
You might recognize Naathan Phan from Superbad, where he partied alongside Jonah Hill’s character Seth. That comedic talent shines in his shows at Marvyn’s Magic Theater in La Quinta, where he combines mind-boggling illusions with opera songs. marvynsmagictheater.com
Johann Sebastian Bach & His Illustrious Sons/ Jan. 7
Desert Baroque is “Bach” with this concert featuring pieces by the legendary German composer. Ken Aiso plays baroque violin, while Sonia Lee accompanies on the harpsichord, a precursor to the piano. desertbaroque.com
Art on Main Street/ Jan. 8 & 22
Dozens of artists gather on Main Street in Old Town La Quinta, vending paintings, photos, ceramics, textiles, and more. Searching for the perfect birthday gift? Seek out the makers selling unique handcrafted jewelry. oldtownlaquinta.com
Theresa Caputo/ Jan. 8
Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo discovered her power to commune with spirits after visiting a faith healer more than 25 years ago. Join the audience for a chance to see the psychic at work during her appearance at the Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage. aguacalientecasinos.com
LeAnn Rimes/ Jan. 8
A lifelong singer who spent her early years performing the national anthem at Dallas Cowboys games, LeAnn Rimes went on to top the charts with hits like “How Do I Live.” Hear the Grammy winner live at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert. mccallumtheatre.com
Melissa Morgan Fine Art Opening Reception/ Jan. 14
Melissa Morgan’s Palm Desert gallery highlights abstractionists Deborah Dancy, Marcia Roberts, and Cybele Rowe. Attend the free opening reception to be one of the first to see the artists’ colorful paintings and clay pieces. melissamorganfineart.com
Fan Halen/ Jan. 14
As the band’s name suggests, the members of this tribute act adore Van Halen. They apply their expertise on the California-born hard rock group to a note-for-note rendition of fan favorites like “Jump” at Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella. spotlight29.com
David Foster/ Jan. 14–15
You may not recognize David Foster by name, but you definitely know his songs. The 16-time Grammy winner penned Kenny Loggins’ “Forever,” Celine Dion’s “The Prayer,” and Chicago’s “You’re the Inspiration,” plus more than 100 other tunes. See him at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert. mccallumtheatre.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY PURPLE ROOM PALM SPRINGS
John Lloyd Young
John Lloyd Young/ Jan. 14–15
Known for his Tony-winning turn as Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys, tenor John Lloyd Young serenades audiences at the Purple Room in Palm Springs with original songs and doo wop, R&B, and contemporary covers. purpleroompalmsprings.com
The Temptations & The Four Tops/ Jan. 15
Two Motown legends team up to play the sounds of the 1960s at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio. Both groups appear on Rolling Stone’s list of the 100 Greatest Artists of All Time. fantasyspringsresort.com
Flo Rida/ Jan. 15
You’ve gotten down to “Low” in nightclubs since 2007. Now, sing along to the song — plus other chart-toppers like “Right Round” and “Wild Ones” — at rapper Flo Rida’s show at the Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage. aguacalientecasinos.com
Sand Storm Lacrosse Festival/ Jan. 15–16
Boys’ and girls’ high school lacrosse teams gather at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio for two jam-packed days of games, culminating in championship playoffs. sandstormlacrosse.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY PARADISE ROAD SHOW
Paradise Road Show
Jan. 15–16
Travel back to the days of Ford Thunderbirds and Kawasaki Triples at this classic car and motorcycle show at The Saguaro Palm Springs. Attendees can check out (or show off) hot rods and Harleys and browse vendor booths. paradiseroadshow.com
The Lettermen/ Jan. 16
Bring your beloved to the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert for an evening of dreamy love songs — including “The Way You Look Tonight” and “Put Your Head on My Shoulder” — with pop trio The Lettermen. mccallumtheatre.com
The Doo Wop Project/ Jan. 19
The Doo Wop Project’s six members bring their signature midcentury sound to popular tunes by contemporary artists like Jason Mraz and Maroon 5. Worry not, doo wop purists. They also perform classics by The Temptations, The Four Seasons, and more at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert. mccallumtheatre.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF LA QUINTA PGA WEST
Defending champ Si-Woo Kim will be back at The American Express.
The American Express/ Jan. 19–23
Pro golfers compete for the title at La Quinta’s PGA West, and Maroon 5 and Brad Paisley are slated to perform outdoor concerts after play concludes. theamexgolf.com
Third Thursday Cocktail Party/ Jan. 20
Rancho Mirage boutique Rancho Relaxo hosts this monthly shindig, where you can sip, shop, and meet some of the creative minds behind the store’s handmade products, which include macramé décor and statement earrings. ranchorelaxoca.com
Ray on My Mind/ Jan. 20
Equal parts concert and live biopic, this show at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert weaves the story of Ray Charles’ life and career with renditions of the celebrated songs that became the foundations of soul music. mccallumtheatre.com
Sean-Paul & Juliana Fay/ Jan. 20–22 & 27–29
An 8-year-old Sean-Paul fell in love with sleight of hand after witnessing a performer make magic at a Cub Scouts Banquet. He and dancer Juliana Fay bring their captivating escapes and illusions to Marvyn’s Magic Theater in La Quinta. marvynsmagictheater.com
Palm Springs Escape/ Jan. 21-24
The Kimpton Rowan hotel transforms into a chic, curated showroom with wellness product samples, wine and spirits tastings, meditation sessions, and art social hours. exploretock.com/reservebrandcloset
MargaritaWorld/ Jan. 21
Calling all Parrotheads! Waste away again at the Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella with this tribute to Jimmy Buffett. spotlight29.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY MCCALLUM THEATRE
A Toast to Steve Lawrence & Eydie Gormè.
A Toast to Steve Lawrence & Eydie Gormè/ Jan. 21
Broadway star Debbie Gravitte joins composer David Lawrence in honoring Lawrence’s parents, Emmy- and Grammy-awarding winning vocal duo Steve and Eydie, with a stirring tribute show at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert.mccallumtheatre.com
Christine Andreas/ Jan. 21–22
Christine Andreas has lived up to her high school superlatives — best actor and best musician — with a 45-year career on Broadway, television, and the stage. She appears at the Purple Room Supper Club in Palm Springs. purpleroompalmsprings.com
Gypsy/ Jan. 22
“Go Your Own Way” — as long as you’re headed to The Gardens on El Paseo in Palm Desert, where Stevie Nicks–lookalike Lisa McCormick and her band Gypsy perform fan favorites from Fleetwood Mac and Nicks’ solo career. thegardensonelpaseo.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY MCCALLUM THEATRE
Vanessa Williams
Vanessa Williams/ Jan. 22
You’ve heard New York–born Vanessa Williams croon “Colors of the Wind” and “Save the Best for Last.” Catch her in person at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert. mccallumtheatre.com
The Best of Stage & Screen/ Jan. 23
Founded in 1993, the Coachella Valley Symphony brings more than 50 SoCal locals and desert snowbirds together for stirring concerts at the Palm Springs Art Museum’s Annenberg Theatre. This show centers film scores and Broadway classics. cvsymphony.com
Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra/ Jan. 23
Visiting the McCallum Theatre from the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City, this 15-piece orchestra celebrates the history, beauty, and improvisational spirit of jazz with compositions by Duke Ellington, Dizzy Gillespie, and other masters. mccallumtheatre.com
Secret Life of Bears/
Jan. 24
Carnivore ecologist Rae Wynn-Grant offers insights into the day-to-day work of preserving grizzly and black bear populations in this National Geographic Live! experience at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert. mccallumtheatre.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY RANCHO MIRAGE WRITERS FESTIVAL
Rancho Mirage Writers Festival.
Rancho Mirage Writers Festival/ Jan. 26–28
Madeleine Albright, Fran Lebowitz, Salman Rushdie, Susan Choi, Tommy Orange, and Jonathan Safran Foer appear at the Rancho Mirage Library and Observatory alongside more than 60 other authors discussing novels and nonfiction. rmwritersfest.org
Palm Springs Legends/ Jan. 27
Travel back to Palm Springs’ Golden Age. Performers at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert depict Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Marilyn Monroe, Elvis Presley, and other frequent flyers who made the city their playground in the mid-20th century. mccallumtheatre.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OASIS MUSIC FESTIVAL
Thee Sacred Souls
Oasis Music Festival/ Jan. 26–30
This brand-new festival presented by Palm Springs Life makes its debut with a lineup that includes indie-folk pair The Milk Carton Kids, sweet soul band Thee Sacred Soul, and local stars like The Flusters and Giselle Woo & The Night Owls performing at venues throughout the Coachella Valley, including the historic Plaza Theatre. oasismusicfestival.com
Walkin’ the Line/
Jan. 28
Singer Scott Moreau starred as Johnny Cash in Broadway’s Million Dollar Quartet, a fictionalized journey through Cash’s impromptu jam session with Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley. He brings his uncanny talent for impersonating Cash for a tribute show at Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella. spotlight29.com
Palm Springs Health Run & Sports Expo/
Jan. 29
Choose your challenge with 1K, 5K, and 10K courses at Ruth Hardy Park in Palm Springs. Afterward, hit the sports expo to conquer a rock-climbing wall and more. palmspringshealthrun.com
Music with Finesse/
Jan. 29
Music with Finesse vocalist Nikki Dickinson credits music with saving her life. The Gardens on El Paseo show benefits the Children’s Museum of the Desert. thegardensonelpaseo.com
Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo/
Jan. 31
This all-male ballet troupe mixes side-splitting comedy with technical mastery at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert. mccallumtheatre.com
Art Exhibitions
David Černý/ Through Jan. 29
If you’ve looked down into the pit across from the Palm Springs Art Museum, you’ve likely seen David Černý’s “babies” — 10 faceless figures with barcodes where their mouths should be. See more of the Czech sculptor’s work at the new Palm Springs location of Hohmann, the Palm Desert-based gallery that represents Černý. hohmannfineart.art
Storm of Hope: Law & Disorder/ Through Feb. 6
On view at the Palm Springs Art Museum, Robert Longo’s massive, hyperrealistic charcoal drawings serve as a thought-provoking portrait of our contemporary moment. psmuseum.org
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY HELEN FRANKENTHALER FOUNDATION, NEW YORK © 2021 HELEN FRANKENTHALER FOUNDATION, INC / ARTISTS RIGHTS SOCIETY (ARS), NEW YORK
Helen Frankenthaler
Helen Frankenthaler Late Works, 1990–2003/ Through Feb. 27
Known for a technique dubbed “soak-stain,” in which she used thinned oil paint to create watercolor-like pieces, Helen Frankenthaler is among the most important artists of the post-World War II era. See 30 pieces from her later years at the Palm Springs Art Museum. psmuseum.org
Contemporary Photography from the Collection/ Through March 27
Curators at the Palm Springs Art Museum designed this exhibition of global photographs to be in conversation with Robert Longo’s captivating Storm of Hope pieces. psmuseum.org
Helen Lundeberg/ Through March 27
Pears, portals, and soft oranges and pinks appear as motifs in Palm Springs Art Museum’s paintings by Southern Californian post-surrealist Helen Lundeberg. psmuseum.org
The Modern Chair/ Through April 3
The Palm Springs Art Museum Architecture and Design Center traces the history of chair design through the 20th and 21st centuries. Visitors can see more than 50 spectacular chairs by designers such as Eero Saarinen, Charles and Ray Eames, Frank Lloyd Wright, and Frank Gehry. psmuseum.org
Theater
"Electricity"/ Through Feb. 1
Terry Ray’s Electricity tracks the history of LGBTQ+ rights in America through the 50-year love story of former high school classmates Brad and Gary. See the desert’s longest-running play at Oscar’s in Palm Springs. oscarspalmsprings.com
"Always, Patsy Cline"/ Jan. 7–Feb. 6
This jukebox musical at Desert Theatreworks in Indio follows the unlikely friendship of single mother Louise Seger and her favorite singer, Patsy Cline, after the two meet in a Houston honky-tonk. dtworks.org
"The Mountaintop"/ Jan. 14–23
Julliard grad Katori Hall became the first Black woman to win the Olivier Award for Best New Play with this imagined depiction of Martin Luther King Jr.’s final night. See the show at the Pearl McManus Theater in Palm Springs. dezartperforms.org
"Artificial Morality"/ Jan. 21–23 & 28–30
Desert Ensemble Theatre’s artist-in-residence Tony Padilla penned this tale of a man’s quest to advance his publishing career. The show makes its world premiere this month in Palm Springs. desertensembletheatre.org
"Les Miserables"/ Jan. 21–Feb. 13
Actors at the Palm Canyon Theatre perform a Tony-winning score that includes “I Dreamed a Dream” and “Do You Hear the People Sing” in this celebrated stage adaptation of Victor Hugo’s 1862 novel. palmcanyontheatre.net
"Life x 3"/ Jan. 25–Feb. 6
The butterfly effect is explored in careful detail in this play at the Coachella Valley Repertory in Cathedral City. Two couples live the same evening three times, with the outcome shifting to match their choices. cvrep.org
"My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish & I’m Still in Therapy"/ Jan. 25–26
Comedian Steve Solomon voices more than 30 zany family members in this wacky prequel to McCallum Theatre audience favorite My Father’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish & I’m in Therapy. mccallumtheatre.com
PHOTOGRAPH BY MARK RUIZ
Fiddler on the Roof.
"Fiddler on the Roof"/ Jan. 28–30
Make a match with your favorite musical at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert, where milkman Tevye attempts to care for his five daughters and maintain Jewish traditions in an increasingly hostile Russian village. mccallumtheatre.com