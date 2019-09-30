october 2019 horoscopes

Libra: Sept. 23–Oct. 22

Distractions from drama around slow your personal progress to a crawl. Forget about it. Carve out some time for others. Giving back revives enthusiasm, so consider volunteering to reenergize your mind.

Scorpio: Oct. 23–Nov. 21

Be gracious. While it’s often enticing to say to someone “I told you so” when you have the upper hand, it’s not always beneficial. Resist the urge. You will actually be supported in ways you could have never imagined.

Sagittarius: Nov. 22–Dec. 21

When seeking new possibilities, don’t be afraid to rely on education and experience. Allow your past to guide your future. Take advantage of what you’ve learned. You’re part of the solution.

Capricorn: Dec. 22–Jan. 19

A lifetime of cultivating legit organizational skills will lead those around you out of the darkness and into the light. Don’t shy away from this responsibility. Embrace it — and know that it really does benefit others.

Aquarius: Jan. 20–Feb. 18

Make time for a solitary moment, such as soaking in a long bubble bath or meditating in the park. Sure, alone time is often difficult for you, but it can lead to intellectual satisfaction, if you can chill out and trust yourself.

Pisces: Feb. 19–March 20

Don’t hesitate to seek out attention for your contributions from coworkers or friends — just don’t treat it like a popularity contest. You can easily prove your worth without angling for unnecessary personal gratification.

Aries: March 21–April 19

Dig into your contacts and ask for help from a former colleague. You can manifest a goal you’ve long sought if you’re willing to seek out and take advantage of assistance. You’ll be surprised how much you needed it.

Taurus: April 20–May 20

Avoid laziness and accept extra responsibilities. Agree to postpone a quick victory for a superior finish. In the long run, it’ll be more appreciated and earn you respect from those who matter.

Gemini: May 21–June 20

It’s time to stop putting off those personal projects you’ve been avoiding: finish the proposal, can some tomatoes, paint that room. Your fortune will expand with the satisfaction of a job well done.

Cancer: June 21–July 22

Why do you second-guess yourself? Go with your gut; you are your own best psychic. Your intuition will help you see imbalances that were holding you back for longer than you’d like to admit.

Leo: July 23–Aug. 22

A trip can be a magical experience if you open your mind — and heart — to the road less traveled. It’s time to move beyond your comfort zone and embrace a sense of curiosity. There’s more for you out there.

Virgo: Aug. 23–Sept. 22

Get excited. A fantasy can become a possibility. Instead of losing yourself in speculation, adopt a firm belief in manifestation. The most difficult part of making your dreams come true is setting your intentions.

