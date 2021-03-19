Ready To Travel?

The Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa has been the enchantment of Hollywood’s elite as their weekend escape.
Every day, we’re told to stay apart. But what if that’s only a part of the story? What if the whole story is to stay a part of travel?
At Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa, we look forward to welcoming you – when you’re ready.
Met with picturesque views of our luscious grounds, signature palm trees and breathtaking mountains, Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa combines traditional Spanish charm with a flair of old Hollywood right in the heart of Greater Palm Springs.
Just a few miles from Palm Springs, the resort offers an ideal escape in the Coachella Valley. Revel in timeless comforts, classic conveniences and modern technologies that have made our luxury resort a desired destination for a sun-drenched getaway.
Our one-of-a-kind destination invites you to take a swing at Omni Rancho’s three distinct championship golf courses, taste an innovative twist on American cuisine at bluEmber, rejuvenate your soul at the Spa, or dive into one of three sparking pools including the resorts’ signature Splashtopia 425-foot lazy river.
Since opening its doors in the 1950s, the Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa 240-acre property has been the enchantment of Hollywood’s elite as their weekend escape. Staying true to the hotel’s unique allure, today the property is an unparalleled desert destination.
Plan your desert-inspired luxury escape through June 5, 2021 with rates as low as $179.
omnirancholaspalmas.com
760-568-2727