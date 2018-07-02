“Attractive people doing attractive things in attractive places” — such was the purview of society photographer Slim Aarons.

Now you can manifest that motto while wearing the same. London-based menswear company Orlebar Brown draws inspiration from what it calls “poolside utopia” — and how better to portray that than with the work of the maestro himself? In addition to this suit ($345) incorporating Aarons’ seminal Palm Springs photograph, shot in 1970 at the Kaufmann House, Orlebar Brown offers options splashed with his images of the Eden-Roc pool, swimmers off the coast of Capri, the beach at Monte Carlo, and the Tuscan shore.

Have you heard of the Droste effect? It’s the placement of an image within itself (otherwise known as mise en abyme). Now, imagine being photographed as you lounge at the Kaufmann House, perusing Aarons’ original photo and sporting these trunks. Attractiveness, on and on, to infinity.