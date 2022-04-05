Get Your Favorite People Together for a Getaway

For a Just-the-Two-of-You Escape: A getaway doesn’t have to involve a big group. Instead, it can simply be shared with the one who has the biggest impact on your heart. Palm Desert offers a place to forget about everything so you can remember what matters most: each other. And when you’re ready to do some exploring, the entire Coachella Valley is right outside your door. From an early-morning sunrise bike ride through downtown to a romantic sunset dinner before an evening at the McCallum Theatre, every day is a chance for discovery and finding your happy pace. (Of course, if you would rather sit at the pool and just look at the mountains, no one will judge you.)