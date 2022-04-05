Get Your Favorite People Together for a Getaway

Whether you’re looking to get your crew back together for a reunion or trying to plan a full week of pampering with your special someone, you’ll want to find a balance to meet the needs of everyone. That balance might sound hard to find, but it’s much easier — and closer — than you think. Located just a few hours away from the major metro areas of southern California, Palm Desert is the getaway place where you can pack up the car, disconnect, and find your happy pace.
For a Chance to Spend Every Minute Outdoors: Maybe some of you want to greet the sunrise to play 36 holes, and some of you would rather sleep in and meet for lunch and a cocktail at the clubhouse. Palm Desert’s collection of more than 100 golf courses for every skill level delivers a green for every one of the guys. And when you’re ready to put the clubs away, take your outdoor spirit to another level with a climb to the top of a peak in the San Jacinto Mountains.
For Retail Therapy With a Side of Spa Tranquility: Shop, spa, suntan — repeat. Whether your group of besties wants a quick getaway or an extended break from reality, Palm Desert is the place to plan your girl’s getaway. Find old-school style at the city’s vintage shopping spots, or comb through runway-ready fashion at some of the big names on El Paseo. And when you’re not searching for new treasures, treat yourself with a relaxing spa day, followed by a toast with a poolside cocktail.
For a Just-the-Two-of-You Escape: A getaway doesn’t have to involve a big group. Instead, it can simply be shared with the one who has the biggest impact on your heart. Palm Desert offers a place to forget about everything so you can remember what matters most: each other. And when you’re ready to do some exploring, the entire Coachella Valley is right outside your door. From an early-morning sunrise bike ride through downtown to a romantic sunset dinner before an evening at the McCallum Theatre, every day is a chance for discovery and finding your happy pace. (Of course, if you would rather sit at the pool and just look at the mountains, no one will judge you.)
Get Your Getaway Plans Moving Today
As you make an itinerary for your group, the first step is finding the right place to set the vacation vibe. Palm Desert’s selection of one-of-a-kind boutiques, high-end luxury resorts and budget-friendly hotels offers a place for everyone to find that happy pace. And once you’ve picked your dates for the desert, be sure to browse the city’s events calendar to see if there are festivities you should add to your agenda.