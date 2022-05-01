Stay Cool This Summer

Greater Palm Springs and Southern California residents have long known that the coolest spot during the hot summer months is just a 10-minute tram ride away in the alpine forests atop majestic Mount San Jacinto.

Beginning in May, the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway’s Summer Pass is on sale to make “escaping the heat” easy. Valid through Aug. 31, 2022, the Summer Pass includes unlimited tram admissions for the passholder, a 10 percent discount on additional tram admissions (up to four in party), a 10 percent discount at Peaks Restaurant or Pines Café, and unlimited free parking.

The Summer Pass is $85 for adults and seniors, and $45 for children ages 3-10, and may be purchased at the Tramway’s Valley Station or online at pstramway.com.

Passholders also enjoy over 50 miles of hiking trails, picnic areas and multiple campgrounds all within the 14,000-acre forest of the Mount San Jacinto State Park and Wilderness. The Tram’s Mountain Station offers spectacular view points, two restaurants, cocktail lounge, gift shop, natural history museum and two documentary-style movies about the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway and the Mount San Jacinto State Park.

The first tram up Monday through Friday is 10 a.m. and the first tram up Saturday and Sunday is 8 a.m. The last tram up daily is 8 p.m. and the last tram down is 9:30 p.m.

