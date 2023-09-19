Palm Springs Aerial Tramway Celebrates 60 Years

“We leave Riverside for my new job at Palm Springs, where I will be the local agent for the Power Company in its smallest station with the least revenue and for the least number of meters. Our ’29 Ford Coupe is packed with all our worldly goods, and away we go.”

Such was Francis Crocker’s recounting of Aug. 1, 1932. Three decades later, in a 1963 newspaper article documenting the opening of the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, he recalled another sweltering summer day in the 1930s, when Carl Barkow, founder and publisher of Banning Record and The Desert Sun, drove him to a Kiwanis Club meeting in Banning.

“As we passed the north face of San Jacinto, I mopped my forehead and said to Carl, ‘Boy, how nice [would it] be to get up there on the mountain where it’s cool?’ ”

Crocker knew about cog and funicular railways, used in the mining and lumber industries in his native state of Colorado. A couple of days later, he drove to a Los Angeles library to research mountain railways.

“In a 1906 issue of Popular Mechanics, I read about an aerial tramway [that] had been built in Silver Plume, Colorado, with cable suspended from wooden towers,” he reported. In another magazine, he read about a tramway in Chamonix, France. “I began to think in terms of an aerial tram instead of a track railway, not knowing that at the time nobody had ever built a tramway 2½ miles long and more than a mile high.”

Crocker continued his education by visiting European operations. He took his son Douglas on a research trip to Switzerland.

“My father went with my grandfather and carried his notebooks,” says Joshua Crocker, a Palm Springs police officer. “I get questioned regularly [about being related to Francis Crocker], and I am very proud. It is amazing how his education, coupled with creativity, created such a tool for people.”

A tramway up the steep mountainside struck some people as a pie-in-the-sky pursuit. Detractors included conservationists. But when The Desert Sun pressed Francis on this point, he simply said, “You’ll have to dig that up someplace else.”