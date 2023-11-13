Palm Springs Cat Café Promotes Mental Health Advocacy

At Frisky Business, Palm Springs’ first cat café, co-owner Claire Rogers has quickly become known not only for coffee and adorable kitties, but also for her empathy for all beings. “If you come limping toward me, you’re going to have to come live with me,” Rogers says. “That includes humans.” She opened Frisky Business with her husband, photographer Sonny Von Cleveland, in December 2022 and has connected more than 60 cats from the Palm Springs Animal Shelter with their forever homes.

Known affectionately as Mrs. Frisky, Rogers also works as a mindset coach and mental health advocate. Her candor about her own journey with mental health has been a connection point for many customers. Rogers had a successful career working for an American bank in London when she began suffering from panic attacks. Knowing her life needed a drastic change, her lifelong love of animals — and the perennially sunny weather of Palm Springs — drew Rogers to the Coachella Valley during the pandemic.

She and Von Cleveland are in the process of getting Frisky Business certified as a neurodiverse workplace. They intend to hire people with disabilities who may be overlooked for employment elsewhere; this month, they will welcome their first paid intern.