The New York mayor is kidnapped off the Palm Springs train by local desperadoes.

The moment was strange on several levels. First, the idea that a near-fugitive should be abducted by other outlaws defied even comedic logic. And though the identities of the “desperadoes” are unknown, it’s quite possible they were professional actors, maybe working on Westerns being filmed in Palm Springs at that moment, actors who might very well have been born and raised in one of the five boroughs over which Walker ruled.

The simple fact is, Palm Springs was never part of the Wild West. From time immemorial, this desert oasis had been inhabited quietly and peacefully by indigenous people. When settlers with European antecedents arrived, it wasn’t with spurs and six shooters; their wildest dreams were filled with citrus and dates. To be sure, 19th-century Southern California had its share of cattle ranches and gun-totin’ cowboys, they just didn’t happen to practice their craft — or grow their legends — in Palm Springs.

The Western mythos of Palm Springs was an invention. Those who created and perpetrated this fantasy loved riding horses and loved the beauty and wildness of the desert and the freedom it afforded. In that sense, Palm Springs was an extension of West Texas, the high plains of Wyoming and the Dakotas, and the Sonoran Desert of New Mexico and Arizona.

What is fascinating is that for approximately 50 years — from the 1920s to the ’70s — there was a deep investment in the cowboy mythology. Desert Circus was an annual event created in 1934 to benefit Our Lady of Solitude church. From the beginning, the event had an overwhelming Western sensibility (though there were eclectic touches such as floats with Middle Eastern themes as interpreted by Busby Berkeley, just to add a touch of requisite surrealism). One of the highlights of the proceedings was a kangaroo court at which those who appeared in public without a suitable Western motif to their attire were tried, convicted, and fined.