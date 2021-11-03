Greater Palm Springs Pride Weekend Events, Nov. 4-7

All events are free unless noted. For lineups of the four live entertainment stages and further information, visit pspride.org.

Thursday, Nov. 4 – Sunday, Nov. 7

Exhibition: Sharing Our Desert’s LGBTQ+ History

The Welwood Murray Memorial Library, 100 S. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs.

LGBTQ+ History & Archives of the Desert presents its inaugural exhibition of the history of the Greater Palm Springs area that made it a welcoming place for the LGBTQ+ community.

Exhibit hours: Nov. 4, 6 to 8 p.m.; Nov. 5 & 6, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Nov. 7, noon to 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 5-6, 5–10 p.m.

Palm Springs Coming Out Celebration: “A Night of 100 Stars”

Palm Canyon Drive between Amado Road and Tahquitz Canyon Way, Palm Springs.

Join 100 Stars who love the desert and embrace the spirit, gratitude, and profound sense of community at the Palm Springs Coming Out Celebration. This free community event features live entertainment, food vendors, outdoor beverage lounges, and late-night shopping.

This moment is significant for our community to come together after the stress, uncertainty, and isolation of the pandemic. In our lifetime, it has never been more desirable to stay connected while observing safety protocols of health officials. Join us for a coming-out celebration of all that Palm Springs represents: life, love, community, diversity, the desert environment, and our friendly midcentury vibe!

The evening hosted by Jason Stewart and Bella da Ball features appearances by SAG-AFTRA members who call Palm Springs home and performances by our favorite ladies of dance, Grammy® award winner Jody Watley, “Looking For A New Love,” International Queen of Dance Shannon “Let the Music Play” and legendary club diva Jeanie Tracy “Don’t Leave Me This Way,” “I’m Your Jeanie,” “Cha Cha Heels.” Keep the dancing going under the stars and enjoy the Los Angeles DJ duo The Perry Twins.

Friday, Nov. 5, 5:30–8:30 p.m.

Global Rainbow Art Installation

Palm Canyon Drive between Amado Road and Tahquitz Canyon Way, Palm Springs.

American artist Yvette Mattern’s Global Rainbow, a laser light sculpture, kicks-off the 35th anniversary of Pride in Palm Springs. The large-scale public art light installation celebrates our diverse communities and symbolizes hope and peace, beaming seven rays of laser light representing the spectrum of the rainbow. The same colors are found in the Gilbert Baker rainbow flag: orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet. The exhibition’s West Coast premiere runs two consecutive nights, beginning Nov. 5.

The artwork utilizes specially designed lasers to project a large-scale abstraction of a natural rainbow. Originating from high above Palm Canyon Drive at Amado Road, the parallel beams hover above as far as the eye can see until they finally diminish to a colorful glow over South Palm Canyon Drive.

Despite its significant range, the lasers use minimal power, approximately the equivalent of two hairdryers. Global Rainbow, created in 2009, has been presented throughout Europe, including England, Northern Ireland, and Germany, as well as Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Greater Palm Springs Pride commissioned Global Rainbow with support from Lighthouse Palm Springs.

Presented by Lighthouse Dispensary Palm Springs & Coachella

Friday, Nov. 5

6–11:30 p.m.

Arenas District Pride Weekend Kick-Off

Arenas Road between Indian Canyon Drive and Calle Encilia, Palm Springs. pspride.org

Join us at the DJ Stage in the Arenas District to celebrate all weekend. The party starts with high-energy DJ spinning and dancing in the streets. Arenas is your spot for house and dance music all weekend.

Friday, Nov. 5

6:30–7:30 p.m.

Interfaith Welcoming: Pride Shabbat Service

In-person: United Methodist Church, 1555 E. Alejo Road, Palm Springs. Livestream: facebook.com/orhamidbarpsorhamidbar.org

People of all- and no-faith communities are invited to join the Pride Welcoming Shabbat Service. This pluralistic service, with a core of Jewish liturgy, includes song, prayer, and meditation, as well as ancient and contemporary readings, led by representatives of our diverse community faith groups.

Saturday, Nov. 6

8 a.m.–1 p.m.

Palm Springs Pride Golf Tournament

Desert Willow–Firecliff Course, 38995 Desert Willow Drive, Palm Desert.

stonewallgolfers.com

The Palm Springs Pride Golf Tournament, presented by the Stonewall Golfers, is a mixed-gender four-person scramble with assigned teams. The entry fee includes 18 holes of championship golf, lunch, prizes, and a contribution to Greater Palm Springs Pride.

Price: $225 for Stonewall members; $250 for guests.

Saturday, Nov. 6, 8 a.m.

Palm Springs Pride 5K Run and Walk

In-person and virtual event

West Chino Drive and Belardo Road, Palm Springs.

palmspringspriderun.com

The out-and-back course is on paved streets with an elevation change of only 117 feet and winds through a former citrus grove that was later home to such celebrities as Liberace, Mary Martin, Alan Ladd, William Powell, George Randolph Hearst, Kirk Douglas, Lily Tomlin, and others. Proceeds will be donated to the LGBT+ Community Center of the Desert and The Transgender Health and Wellness Center.

Price: $35 before Nov. 3; $40 after Nov. 4.

Same-day registration is available from 7 to 7:45 a.m.

Total participants for the in-person run and walk may be limited, so register early.

Saturday, Nov. 6

11 a.m.–11 p.m.

Pride Festival, Downtown Palm Springs

A street fair, music festival, and gathering place, the Pride festival is a celebration of all that is LGBTQ+ in Palm Springs. Sip, sashay, and celebrate in several downtown Palm Springs open-air event venues. Festival features include:

• Art of Pride exhibition by LGBTQ+ artists

• Alaska Airlines Altitude Lounge for non-stop DJs and dancing in a block- long outdoor bar

• Arenas Road, the “gayborhood” of Palm Springs, showcases DJ sets all weekend on the Channel Q stage. Food, dancing and beverages await you and your friends.

• The Effen Vodka Main Stage on Palm Canyon Drive

• The Park Stage presented by DAP Health in the new downtown park

For a complete performance schedule, see page 44.

Price: Free

Saturday, Nov. 6

11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Youth Zone Presented by T-Mobile

On Market Street between Museum Way and Andreas Road, Palm Spring. pspride.org

The Youth Zone is the hub for LGBTQ+ youth between the ages 14 and 21 and their allies at Pride. The Youth Zone features continuous entertainment and activities, free food and drink, games, dancing, DJ Eric Ornelis, karaoke, seating, contests, games, youth-only confidential testing, drag and makeup fun, great conversation, creative expression, chalk drawing, shade from the sun, toilets and a washing station, and safe sex information.

Hosted by Safe Schools Desert Cities.

Saturday, Nov. 6

11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Children’s Headquarters (CHQ)

On Market Street between Museum Way and Andreas Road, Palm Springs.

Families are invited to join for arts, crafts, and games. Hosted by Palm Springs Pride, CHQ is a playful place for infants to pre-teens and accompanying adults. Complimentary snacks, drinks, a nap area, restroom, and diaper-changing station are provided to festival-going families. Parents are required to stay in the play area with their children

Saturday, Nov. 6

11 a.m.–noon

LGBTQ Interfaith, Justice and Social Action Event

Palm Canyon Drive at Amado Road, Palm Springs.

Join people from many faith traditions, sexual orientations, and gender identities at the Pride main stage for a collaborative and interactive experience focused on social justice and equality for all. St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church in Palm Desert presents uplifting music and short presentations to amplify concern for social justice and the promise of equal treatment. This outdoor interfaith program is an inclusive celebration of our shared humanity and spirit.

Presented by St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church

Saturday, Nov. 6

1–1:45 p.m.

LGBTQ Servicemember Wreath Laying Ceremony

Palm Canyon Drive at Amado Road, Palm Springs.

A pre-Veterans Day ceremony with a parade of colors by veteran organizations and remarks from dignitaries honors LGBTQ service members and thanks all who served in the U.S. armed forces. The wreath-laying ceremony takes place on the Pride Festival main stage. Participating organizations include American Legion Color Guard Post 519, Palm Springs DAV local chapter 66, AMVETS, and Veterans for Peace.

Saturday, Nov. 6

5–7:30 p.m.

Skater Girlz Jam

Palm Springs Skate Park, 405 S. Pavilion Way, Palm Springs. Eventbrite

Celebrate Pride outdoors at a non-competitive sporting event. Lesbo Expo presents a woman’s LGBTQIA+ skateboarding event. Ticket includes after-party with the skaters. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. for ticket holders and walk-up cash ticket sales (if not sold out). This event is inclusive of all girlz. Skaters will demonstrate their best tricks and vie for prizes.

Price: $15

Saturday, Nov. 6

6–11:30 p.m.

Arenas Road Gayborhood Block Party

Arenas Road between Indian Canyon Drive and Calle Encilia, Palm Springs. pspride.org

This block party is a signature event focused on the heart of the Palm Springs gayborhood … a celebration of Pride as well as the symbolic embrace of Arenas Road. LGBTQ bars and local businesses pack to the rafters and spill onto the streets for the biggest free LGBTQ street party in Palm Springs. Join Pride revelers and dancers at the open-air beverage lounge. The block party invites residents and visitors to discover (and rediscover) all that Arenas Road has to offer.

Sunday, Nov. 7

9 a.m.–1 p.m.

PS Drag Brunch Pride Edition

Roly China Fusion,

1107 N. Palm Canyon Drive,

Palm Springs. eventbrite.com

Palm Springs hottest drag show, PS Drag Brunch, hosts the most fabulous Pride edition event! Enjoy boys in bikinis, unforgettable dim sum, premium balcony views at the Pride Parade step-off point, and a top-tier drag show hosted by resident leading lady Rosemary Galore. This one-of-a-kind event has three ticket levels: Diva/VIP, Mean Girls Lounge, and Basic Bitches.

Price: $75–$150

Sunday, Nov. 7

9 a.m.–noon

Eight4Nine Bottomless Champagne Brunch and Parade Viewing Party

Eight4Nine Restaurant & Lounge, 849 N. Palm Canyon Drive,

Palm Springs. eight4nine.com

For the fifth year, Eight4Nine offers a bottomless champagne and mimosas three-course Pride brunch menu — a great way to eat and drink well while enjoying the parade from the patio or lounge. Eight4Nine is donating 25 percent of sales from the Pride brunch menu to Greater Palm Springs Pride to help keep Pride free and accessible for everyone.

Price: $46 per person plus tax and gratuity

Sunday, Nov. 7

9 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Trio Pride Parade Party

Trio Restaurant, 707 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs.

triopalmsprings.com

Trio’s big top and patio offer a perfect spot to watch the Pride parade while enjoying cocktails and a delicious brunch with friends. The brunch benefits our local Pride organization.

Price: Varies

Sunday, Nov. 7

10 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Greater Palm Springs Pride Parade

From Tachevah Drive on North Palm Canyon Drive to Amado Road, Palm Springs. pspride.org

Known for its crystal-clear blue skies and year-round sunshine, the city of Palm Springs comes alive during the annual Pride celebration. Thousands of spectators gather along palm tree-lined streets to cheer on and support local organizations, activists, and themed floats that pass along historic Palm Canyon Drive. The parade is scheduled to last two and a half hours. Enjoy emcee commentary as parade contingents pass by official reviewing stands:

• Broadcast reviewing stand at Eight4Nine Restaurant & Lounge, 849 N. Palm Canyon Drive

• Deaf Pride reviewing stand with Sign Language interpretation near Amado Road and North Palm Canyon Drive

• Main reviewing stand at Granvia Valmonte and Palm Canyon Drive

Sunday, Nov. 7

11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 7

11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 7

11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 7

2–10 p.m.

Skater Girlz After Parade Party

Albi Palm Springs, 369 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs.

facebook.com/pslexpopresents

A queer, lesbian and trans women’s community welcomes all for a Parade After Party featuring emcee and comedian Mina Hartong and rock ‘n’ roller Jennifer Corday. Live entertainment, dancing, and an awards presentation celebrate and honor women who have given their talents to sports in the community.

Limited seating. No host bar and food will be available.

Price: $15