Pride and Joy

Third Eye Blind, Jody Watley, A Flock of Seagulls, The Robyn Party, Shannon, and Jeanie Tracy top the 35th annual Greater Palm Springs Pride Festival, which will celebrate the region's diverse LGBTQ community with the theme, You Are Included, Nov. 1-7 in downtown Palm Springs.

Formed in San Francisco in the early 1990s, alternative rock band Third Eye Blind is best known for songs like “Semi-Charmed Life”, “Jumper”, and How’s It Going to Be” — all reaching the top 10 of the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. The band has been through several lineup changes through the years with Stephan Jenkins as the lone survivor from the band’s inception.

They will play a 60-minute set on Nov. 6 on the main stage on Arenas Road — one of four outdoor stages encouraging dancing in the streets. On Palm Canyon Drive, the festival will be situated between Amado Road and Tahquitz Canyon Way and the surrounding area of the new city park (by the Palm Springs Art Museum There will be open-air beverage lounges, food vendors, a festival marketplace, T-Mobile Youth Zone, and a Children's Garden for the kids.

Festival highlights include the Art of Pride with LGBTQ artists, free health resources, including COVID-19 testing, vaccinations, and HIV testing sites. Take your photo with Diva, the 20-foot tall pink poodle, or Arty, the 20-foot tall cuddly leather bear. Weekend hosts include Bella da Ball, Jason Stuart, Shann Carr, and Scott Nevins.

"After the stress, uncertainty, and isolation of the pandemic, this is a significant time for our community to come together. Pride will be a coming-out celebration of our beautiful community, an opportunity to honor those we have lost and give a voice to the power of self-expression, inclusiveness, and love," said Ron deHarte, president and CEO of Greater Palm Springs Pride.

Art Installation

American artist Yvette Mattern’s Global Rainbow, a laser light sculpture, presented by Lighthouse Dispensaries, will be a featured attraction during the Pride weekend festivities. The large-scale public art light installation beams seven rays of laser light representing the spectrum of the seven colors of a rainbow. The exhibition’s west coast premiere will run two consecutive nights, beginning Nov. 5.

The artwork will utilize specially designed lasers to project a large-scale abstraction of a natural rainbow. Originating from high above Palm Canyon Drive at Amado Road, the seven parallel beams of laser light will hover above Palm Canyon.

Entertainent Line-up

The four stages include: Effen Vodka Main Stage on Palm Canyon Drive at Amado, Park Stage presented by DAP Health in the new city park, the Alaska Airlines Altitude Lounge on Belardo between Museum Way and Tahquitz, and the Arenas Stage hosted by Channel Q on Arenas Road at Calle Encilia.

The rest of the performers include:

The Robyn Party - The original and longest-running tribute dance party to the Swedish pop icon, Robyn. The DJ and Party trio ADVENTURE[s] include Russ Marshalek, Marley Magaziner, and Christopher Choyce. Nov. 5 at 7 p.m, Arenas Stage.

A Flock of Seagulls – the Grammy award winner led by 1980s legend Mike Score, will take you on a stroll back in time and relive those awesome radio and MTV video hits "I Ran (so far away)," "A Space Age Love Song," "The More You Live, The More You Love," and " Wishing (if I had a photograph of you) on Nov 7 at 4:30 p.m., Effen Vodka Main Stage.

Jody Watley – Grammy award winner and R&B dance artist will headline the Palm Springs Pride Coming Out Celebration. Nov. 5 at 8 p.m., Effen Vodka Main Stage.

Shannon - International queen of dance known for her 1984 hit "Let the Music Play," which reached No. 8 on the pop charts and topped the dance charts. The song is recognized as a founding force for modern-day pop electronica. Shannon will appear Nov. 5 at 6:30 p.m., Effen Vodka Main Stage.

Jeanie Tracy - The soulful Dance Diva and top 10Billboard artist, Tracy is known for recent club hits "The Power," "Cha Cha Heels," and "Party People." Tracy is a two-time Grammy winner for her songs on Carlos Santana's Supernatural CD and the Titanic soundtrack. Other hits include "Livin' for Your Love (Your Love)," "I'm Your Jeanie," "Sing Your Own Song," and "Can I Come Over And Play With You Tonight." Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m., Effen Vodka Main Stage.

Beth Sacks – International acclaimed house artist has been working with international circuit remixer and producer DJ Aron since 2012. Hit tracks play around the world at many major circuit parties include "Let's Burn It Out," "I Came To Work," and anthems, "Voulez Vous," "What's Up," and "Imagine." Nov. 6 at 5:35 p.m., Effen Vodka Main Stage.

Trans Chorus of Los Angeles - A chorus of transgender, gender non-conforming, gender non-binary, gender fluid, and intersex individuals performs Nov. 7 at 1 p.m., Effen Vodka Main Stage.

Delta's All-Star Drag Race Invasion - Features RuPaul's Drag Race celebrities A'Keria C Davenport, All-Stars 6, Jasmine Masters, All-Stars 4, Mariah Paris Balenciaga, All-Stars 5, Mayhem Miller, Season 10 and All-Stars 5 along with All Stars 6 special guest Jiggly Caliente. Palm Springs' favorite, Delta Work, RuPaul's Drag Race season 3, two-time Emmy Award winner for her work as a producer on RuPaul's Drag Race, will host Nov. 6 at 7:20 p.m., Effen Vodka Main Stage.

Traffic - Pride Edition - Precinct DTLA resident favorites Stacey Christine and David O'Bryan bring their DJ set mixing classic Pride anthems to the Pride Altitude Lounge on Nov. 6, noon to 6 p.m.

The Perry Twins - Doug and Derek Perry, the Los Angeles based, chart-topping, identical twin DJ duo bring their No. 1 Billboard Club Play Chart and Billboard Dance Chart songs to the Palm Springs Pride Effen Vodka Main Stage on Nov. 5, 8:45-10:15 p.m.

Matthew Pernicano, resident DJ at Sex Cells-LA on Nov. 6 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Arenas Stage.

DJ Alex D, Nov. 5 from 10-11:30 p.m., Nov. 6 from 2-5 p.m., and Nov. 7 from noon-2 p.m. at the Arenas Stage.

DJ Lisa, Nov. 6 from 8:30-11:30 p.m. and Nov. 7 at 2- 6 p.m. at the Arenas Stage.

DJ Jeffree, Nov. 7 from noon-2 p.m. at the Pride Altitude Lounge.

DJ Vaughn Avakian, Nov. 7 from 2-4 p.m. at the Pride Altitude Lounge. Nov. 6 from noon-1 p.m., and 1:45-2 p.m. at the Effen Vodka Main Stage.

DJ Paul Cowling, Nov. 6 from 6-8 p.m. at the Pride Altitude Lounge.

DJ Michael Carerra, Nov. 6 from 5- 6:30 p.m. at the Arenas Stage.

DJ Ernesto, Nov. 6 from noon-2 p.m. at the Arenas Stage.

DJ Madevza, Nov. 7 from 4-6 p.m. at the Pride Altitude Lounge.

DJ Sugarfree, Nov. 5 from 5-7 p.m. at the Arenas Stage.

Luna Negra is the DJ duo of Edgar Cano Leyva and Karla Galaviz. The highly danceable modern and classic goth, synthwave, body music will be found in the Altitude Lounge from 11 a,m. to noon, Nov. 6-7.

Jennifer Corday - is a rocker with passion, from her heartfelt originals to singalong rock n’ roll anthems on Nov. 7 at 1 p.m., Park Stage.

Palm Springs Gay Men's Chorus - Nov. 6 at 4:10 p.m., Effen Vodka Main Stage.

Ninja Twins - Singing and dance duo act from Season 15 of America's Got Talent. Nov. 7 at 3:20 p.m., Effen Vodka Main Stage.

Novul - Early 2000s pop nostalgia. Nov. 6 at 5:15 p.m., Effen Vodka Main Stage.

Popstar Nima – Nov. 6 at 6:05 p.m., Effen Vodka Main Stage.

Charles Herrera –Nov. 5 at 5:30 p.m., Effen Vodka Main Stage.

Angelique VaGorgeous – Nov. 6 at 2:25 p.m., Effen Vodka Main Stage.

Jesse Jones (Drag King) - Nov 6 at 2:35 p.m. and 4:50 p.m., Effen Vodka Main Stage.

Sassy Ross - Nov. 5 at 7:15 p.m., Nov. 6 at 2:45 and 4:55 p.m., and Nov. 7 at 1:40 p.m., Effen Vodka Main Stage.

Sheena Wolfe – Nov. 7 at 2:40 p.m., Effen Vodka Main Stage.

Steven Michael's Dance Machine – Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. and Nov. 7 at 2:50 p.m., Effen Vodka Main Stage.

Cheer LA – Nov. 6 at 3:30 p.m., Park Stage, and Nov. 7 at 3:05 p.m., Effen Vodka Main Stage.

Probe 7 – Nov. 6 at 6 p.m., Park Stage.

Anita Treadmill’s Divas on the Dance Floor – Nov. 6 at 2:55 p.m. and Nov. 7 at 1:55 p.m., Effen Vodka Main Stage.

Miss Bea Haven – Nov. 6 at 2:55 p.m., Effen Vodka Main Stage.

Anita Cocktail – Nov. 6 at 2:55 p.m., Effen Vodka Main Stage.

Jayla D. Foxx – Nov. 6 at 2:55 p.m., Effen Vodka Main Stage.

Queen Duvet – Nov. 6 at 2:55 p.m., Effen Vodka Main Stage.

Cadillac DeVille – Nov. 6 at 2:55 p.m., Effen Vodka Main Stage.

Pearl O'Wisdom – Nov. 7 at 1:55 p.m., Effen Vodka Main Stage.

Clammy Faye – Nov. 7 at 1:55 p.m., Effen Vodka Main Stage.

Aura – Nov. 7 at 1:55 p.m., Effen Vodka Main Stage.

Dusty Porn – Nov. 7 at 1:55 p.m., Effen Vodka Main Stage.

Allan H. Jensen – Nov. 6 at 2:05 p.m., Park Stage.

Kevin Miller – Nov. 6 at 2:05 p.m., Park Stage.

Randell McGlasson – Nov. 6 at 2:05 p.m., Park Stage.

Tommy Dodson – Nov. 6 at 2:05 p.m., Park Stage.

JB – Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. (singing the National Anthem, and 2:05 p.m., Park Stage.

Jason Hull – Nov. 6 at 2:50 p.m., Park Stage.

Tony Romano – Nov. 6 at 3:10 p.m., Park Stage.

Larry Bennett – Nov. 6 at 3:45 p.m., Park Stage.

Kippy Marks – Nov. 6 at 4:05 p.m., Park Stage.

Eclectic Hue – Nov. 6 at 4:20 p.m., Park Stage.

Johnny Baby – Nov. 6 at 4:55 p.m., Park Stage.

Tanya Tassi – Nov. 6 at 5:15 p.m., Park Stage.

Algorhythm – Nov. 6 at 6:40 p.m., Park Stage.

Leonardo Martinez – Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m., Park Stage.

Daddy Dawg - Nov 7. at 1:30 p.m., Park Stage.

Eve Holmes – Nov. 7 at 2 p.m., Park Stage.

Allan Jensen – Nov. 7 at 2:30 p.m., Park Stage.

Bonnie Gilgallon – Nov. 7 at 3 p.m., Park Stage.

Stephen Knill – Nov. 7 at 3:30 p.m., Park Stage.

Aunduh Estemated – Nov. 7 at 4 p.m., Park Stage.

Yasmine Vine – Nov. 7 at 4:30 p.m., Park Stage.