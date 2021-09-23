keisha D Palm Springs

Pride of Greater Palm Springs

The 2021 Palm Springs Pride Honor Awards go to an artist, a chef, a leather icon, a singer and musician, promoter, and business owner.

Keisha D, a well-known performer in Palm Springs, is one of six recipients of the 2021 Palm Springs Pride Honors Awards.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY KEISHA D

Six recipients of the 2021 2021 Palm Springs Pride Honors Awards by Greater Palm Springs Pride will be celebrated during the upcoming Pride Week, Nov. 1-7. The prestigious awards honor individuals for their work advancing the causes of LGBTQ individuals and their allies.

The six includes a leather icon, an internationally recognized artist, a celebrated musician, a compassionate business owner, a chef, and someone with 40 years of service to LGBTQ organizations.

The 2021 Friend of Pride is Keisha D, a champion for the LGBTQ community, humanitarian, singer-activist, and advocate for performing arts in education. For decades Keisha D has given her time to perform at charity events and community galas, and fundraising events, all in the name of love and passion for helping others. When not on stage, Keisha D mentors high school students and directly supports under-served minority students to pursue an education in music and the arts.

BettyBerrysmith

Betty Berrysmith

Entrepreneur and sought-after chef Betty C. Berrysmith is the Spirit of Stonewall Volunteer of the Year. A founding member of L-Fund and board member since 2013, Berrysmith offers her culinary skill and talent to raise funds for lesbians in need. Betty has cooked and served her award-winning gumbo for thousands at the original L-fund gala fundraiser known as the Gumbo Gala.
RaceBannon

Race Bannon

Leather culture legend Race Bannon is the recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award. Bannon has elevated awareness of the leather community's contributions toward LGBTQ liberation for nearly 50 years. As a writer and activist, he has ensured the broader progressive community discourse includes leather, kink, and BDSM.
nancyworthington

Nancy Worthington

An accomplished artist, a feminist, and a groundbreaker, Nancy Worthington receives a Lifetime Achievement Award. For 45 years, Nancy's art has been a social commentary of life. She has covered many different topics, including police brutality, the environment, feminism, human rights, and scathing politics. Her unique visual language has brought her international attention, and her work is in permanent collections around the world.
JimHollenbeck

Jim Hollenbeck

Motivated by gay trailblazers to stand up and not be afraid to tell his own story, Jim Hollenbeck is the Spirit of Pride Award recipient. Hollenbeck's first Pride experience in San Francisco, when he was 22, opened the door to four decades of providing his public relations and communications services to many LGBTQ groups and nonprofit organizations. Hollenbeck has attended and supported events and fundraisers across the country that advance equality and celebrate the strength of the LGBTQ community.
cliffyoung

Cliff Young

The Spirit of Stonewall Community Service Award recipient is a faithful socially-minded business owner, Cliff Young. Driven by compassion and kindness, Youngsupports urban revitalization projects, mentoring, and work training programs for at-risk youth. Additionally, through his coffee company, he established the Warming Souls program, where he offers laundry services to local homeless and provides them with new socks and personal hygiene kits. Since 2017, in Desert Hot Springs, Young has done an average of 15 weekly loads of laundry for people experiencing homelessness.

"Learning of the honorees and of the many ways they give back is inspiring. They each have lived their life helping others, and our community is better because of their leadership," says Ron deHarte, president of Palm Springs Pride. "As in years past, the honorees are not people who seek attention or accolades for what they do. They quietly serve, and we are grateful for the profound impact they have had and continue to have in our community."

