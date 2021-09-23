Pride of Greater Palm Springs

Six recipients of the 2021 2021 Palm Springs Pride Honors Awards by Greater Palm Springs Pride will be celebrated during the upcoming Pride Week, Nov. 1-7. The prestigious awards honor individuals for their work advancing the causes of LGBTQ individuals and their allies.

The six includes a leather icon, an internationally recognized artist, a celebrated musician, a compassionate business owner, a chef, and someone with 40 years of service to LGBTQ organizations.

The 2021 Friend of Pride is Keisha D, a champion for the LGBTQ community, humanitarian, singer-activist, and advocate for performing arts in education. For decades Keisha D has given her time to perform at charity events and community galas, and fundraising events, all in the name of love and passion for helping others. When not on stage, Keisha D mentors high school students and directly supports under-served minority students to pursue an education in music and the arts.