Palm Springs

Riviera Palm Springs

The Riviera blends Tinseltown charm with modern amenities and lively pool parties. Hop on one of their colorful beach cruisers to explore town. rivierapalmsprings.com

Parker Palm Springs

Towering shrub walls hide whimsical nooks with swaying hammocks, pools, and an old-fashioned lemonade stand. parkerpalmsprings.com

L’Horizon Resort & Spa

In 2018, Condé Nast Traveler readers voted this William Cody–designed retreat the No. 1 resort in America and No. 4 in the world. The adults-only property has 25 bungalows, a trendy restaurant with communal dining, and seasonal spa services. lhorizonpalmsprings.com

Colony Palms Hotel

Close to the Uptown Design District but tucked behind privacy walls, this charming 57-room resort has served socialites since 1936. Make time to hang at the bohemian bar. colonypalmshotel.com

The Willows Historic Palm Springs Inn

Built in 1924 as a private residence, this Class 1 Historic Site now serves as a posh micro hotel. Antique furnishings harken back to the elegance of Palm Springs’ heyday. thewillowspalmsprings.com

Arrive

With poolside “dive-in” movies, a chic ice cream parlor, craft cocktail service, and rooms equipped with rain showers, you may never leave. arrivehotels.com

Oranj Palm Vacation Homes

Take your pick of more than 350 rentals, from fairway-view villas to midcentury modern classics, in the desert’s most covetable neighborhoods, not limited to Palm Springs. palmspringsrentals.com