Palm Springs
Riviera Palm Springs
The Riviera blends Tinseltown charm with modern amenities and lively pool parties. Hop on one of their colorful beach cruisers to explore town. rivierapalmsprings.com
Parker Palm Springs
Towering shrub walls hide whimsical nooks with swaying hammocks, pools, and an old-fashioned lemonade stand. parkerpalmsprings.com
L’Horizon Resort & Spa
In 2018, Condé Nast Traveler readers voted this William Cody–designed retreat the No. 1 resort in America and No. 4 in the world. The adults-only property has 25 bungalows, a trendy restaurant with communal dining, and seasonal spa services. lhorizonpalmsprings.com
Colony Palms Hotel
Close to the Uptown Design District but tucked behind privacy walls, this charming 57-room resort has served socialites since 1936. Make time to hang at the bohemian bar. colonypalmshotel.com
The Willows Historic Palm Springs Inn
Built in 1924 as a private residence, this Class 1 Historic Site now serves as a posh micro hotel. Antique furnishings harken back to the elegance of Palm Springs’ heyday. thewillowspalmsprings.com
Arrive
With poolside “dive-in” movies, a chic ice cream parlor, craft cocktail service, and rooms equipped with rain showers, you may never leave. arrivehotels.com
Oranj Palm Vacation Homes
Take your pick of more than 350 rentals, from fairway-view villas to midcentury modern classics, in the desert’s most covetable neighborhoods, not limited to Palm Springs. palmspringsrentals.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY VILLA ROYALE
Villa Royale
Hotel Zoso
Dramatic rock ’n’ roll details and broad strokes of psychedelic design set the scene for festivities like drag brunch and DJ nights. But in summer, the pool (lit every night in the hotel’s signature purple color) is the place to be. hotelzosopalmsprings.com
Villa Royale
Once an old Hollywood hideaway, Villa Royale has transformed into an influencer magnet with its midcentury-men’s-club-meets-pop-art design. Pets get the royal treatment here, too. villaroyale.com
Korakia Pensione
Built in 1925, Korakia is a structural ode to Morocco. Winston Churchill, Grant Wood, and Valentino are said to have dabbled in a bit of painting on the property. korakia.com
Avalon Hotel and Bungalows
If you can actually bring yourself to leave your Instagrammable suite, check out the property’s gardens and pencil in a spa day. avalon-hotel.com
Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs
The rooftop pool at this seven-story downtown hotel offers the best views in the city (rivaled only by the sights that await when you cruise the area on one of their complimentary bikes). rowanpalmsprings.com
PHOTOGRAPH BY @BEARLEADERCHRONICLE
Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs
Ace Hotel & Swim Club
The ultimate hipster hideaway indulges guests (and their dogs) with cozy, canvas-walled suites, a lively pool, a retro-inspired diner, and a dimly lit bar with regular entertainment. acehotel.com
Casa de Monte Vista
Regularly booked for events, this gated Spanish estate (circa the 1920s) evokes the essence of old Palm Springs — perhaps that’s because in the ’60s it was a regular haunt for the Rat Pack. Four charming casitas are available, and the focus here is on indoor-outdoor living. casademontevista.com
PHOTOGRAPH BY LUCIE MARIE
Avalon Hotel and Bungalows
La Serena Villas
Amenities are as eclectic as the Frida Kahlo–inspired décor. Private patios feature fire pits and claw-foot soaking tubs. Spend your day at the poolside restaurant or unwind with an in-room couple’s massage. Fur babies are welcome, but human guests must be 21 or older. laserenavillas.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY LA SERENA VILLAS
La Serena Villas
Triada Palm Springs
This Mediterranean-style nonsmoking sanctuary touts custom fitness programs, fresh- and saltwater pools, and a day spa. triadapalmsprings.com
Saguaro Palm Springs
If you’ve ever wondered what a rainbow might look like if it exploded, spare a glance for the Saguaro. There’s a tequila bar, a day spa, yoga classes, and a poppin’ pool scene. thesaguaro.com
Hyatt Palm Springs
Walking distance from downtown shops and restaurants, this pet-friendly spot scores points for a 24-hour gym, poolside bar, and expansive meeting space. hyatt.com
V Palm Springs
Designers drew inspiration from the landscape and the existing V-shaped pool to provide this hotel with a much needed sleek and seductive facelift. Head to the pool bar for a tiki drink. vpalmsprings.com
PHOTOGRAPH BY ANDREA AMENT
Saguaro Palm Springs
DID YOU KNOW?
Colony Palms Hotel was built by Al Wertheimer, a notorious mobster from Detroit’s Purple Gang. It reportedly housed an underground gambling den, a speakeasy, and a brothel accessible by a secret staircase.
Cathedral City
DoubleTree by Hilton
Three golf courses, nine tennis courts, a bar with fairway views, a full-service spa, a SoCal-focused restaurant, and a giant azure pool. What more do you need? If your answer is sports, courts, and fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies, look no further. doubletreepalmsprings.com
Staybridge Suites
Ideal for extended stays, this pet-friendly, condo-style resort serves complimentary breakfast daily and hosts evening socials three nights per week. staybridge.com
Welk Resorts Desert Oasis
This global resort chain puts recreation first. A host of on-site activities guarantees the whole family will have plenty of options to stay occupied, from pottery painting and sun-catcher making to archery and drone-flying lessons. welkresorts.com
Desert Hot Springs
The Lautner Compound
Designed some 70 years ago by legendary architect John Lautner, this four-unit hotel with event space (often used for weddings) pairs sleek design with quietude and open nature. thelautner.com
Two Bunch Palms
Rumored to be the 1930s hideout of Scarface, Two Bunch is now better known as the country’s first carbon-neutral resort with comfy bungalows, hot springs, and sustainable, farm-fresh eats. twobunchpalms.com
El Morocco Inn & Spa
Decorative archways, tea ceremonies, and free “Morocco-tinis” during happy hour stoke a faraway feel. elmoroccoinn.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY TWO BUNCH PALMS
Two Bunch Palms
The O Spa
This cannabis-friendly refuge taps into the desert’s thermal waters and offers CBD-infused spa treatments. theospapalmsprings.com
Sagewater Spa
An upgraded midcentury property with only seven rooms, Sagewater provides a private-rental experience with the added benefit of spa treatments. sagewaterspa.com
The Spring Resort & Spa
This 13-room tranquil escape emphasizes relaxation with a day spa, three mineral water pools, and special health programming including organized juice cleanses and yoga retreats. the-spring.com
PHOTOGRAPH BY @BEARLEADERCHRONICLE
The Spring Resort & Spa
Rancho Mirage
Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Club
At Omni, you can golf, float down the lazy river, and play a match of tennis, then wrap the day with cigars and a wine tasting at resort restaurant BluEmber. Plus, they have a Peet’s Coffee outpost. omnihotels.com
The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage
This luxury resort perched high in the foothills boasts views from every room. Indulge in free yoga sessions, astronomy experiences, and the occasional pop-up cocktail tasting. ritzcarlton.com
The Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa
Mediterranean architecture blends with natural desert landscaping on 360 acres, featuring two championship golf courses, tennis courts, and a waterslide at the main pool. westinmissionhills.com
Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage
This 16-story resort has a casino, four restaurants, a full-service spa, a nightclub, and a popular events venue that hosts award-winning musicians, comedians, and even MMA fights. hotwatercasino.com
CHILL PASS
Score discounted rates and other deals on resort amenities like spa services, tee times, and on-site dining via chillpass.com.
Palm Desert
JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa
Ride a boat to dinner for fresh sushi or prime steak, visit Flamingo Island to take a selfie with the resident Chilean birds and their swan friends, hit the links on two 18-hole golf courses, and hang at the pool bar. marriott.com
Emerald Desert RV Resort
Rent a villa or bring your own RV to stay at this 33-acre recreation-minded compound complete with four pickleball courts, a putting green, and three dog parks. emeralddesert.com
Hotel Paseo
At the heart of the designer shopping action, this minimalistic, art-filled hotel offers equally high-end suites — one is an Airstream trailer. hotelpaseo.com
The Westin Desert Willow Villas
One-bedroom villas accommodate up to four adults and come standard with a kitchenette and a washer and dryer. marriott.com
PHOTOGRAPH BY @BEARLEADERCHRONICLE
JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY HOTEL PASEO
Hotel Paseo
Indian Wells
Hyatt Regency Indian Wells
Here, mornings begin with iced coffee and housemade pastries at Citrus Marketplace & Café. Suites are spacious, and the property offers golf, tennis, a destination spa, and a spinning water ride called Desert Pipe. hyatt.com
Sands Hotel & Spa
Designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard of Million Dollar Decorators recently gave this hotel a facelift, and the result is a photographer’s dream: Moroccan-inspired colors, lush textures, and opulent finishes. sandshotelandspa.com
Miramonte Indian Wells Resort & Spa
Explore the sculpture garden and olive and citrus groves, borrow a cruiser to bike around town, then unwind at the 12,000-square-foot Well Spa in a private saltwater grotto. miramonteresort.com
Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Club
Activities include hawk talks, fitness classes, and basking by the pool (there’s a sandy beach-style entry and a central alfresco bar). renaissance-hotels.marriott.com
Indian Wells Resort Hotel
Founded in 1957 by Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, this property cultivates a bygone vibe with Rat Pack–era décor and an old-school supper club in the lobby. indianwellsresort.com
La Quinta
La Quinta Resort & Club
Spanish design and a storied celebrity past stoke the mood at this landmark resort, offering golf, tennis, hiking, a full-service spa, and 41 pools. laquintaresort.com
The Chateau at Lake La Quinta
Trade “poolside” for “lakeside” at this picturesque 24-room hotel. Watch the boats while you lunch. thechateau.com
Indio
Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
This high-rise provides easy access to more than 2,000 slots, 40 table games, and plenty of dining options. There’s also a bowling alley and outdoor concerts every weekend in the summertime. fantasyspringsresort.com
WorldMark Indio
A budget-friendly Mediterranean resort located at the Golf Club at Terra Lago, the ample complex affords guests prime access to golf, tennis, and a mini water park. worldmarktheclub.com/resorts/in
COACHELLA
Hotel Indigo
Although not yet open, this property should be on your radar — it’s the city of Coachella’s first hotel: a 34-acre festival-inspired adult playground with a ¼-acre pool that will have two built-in DJ booths and a catwalk atop the water. hotelindigo.com