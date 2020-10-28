Prizing Resilience

Everyone loves comeback stories (witness eight Rocky films). Fighting against odds with unbridled perseverance wins hearts.

A formidable powerhouse has sucker-punched the world to the mat. But is the Coachella Valley down for the count? Community leaders aren’t about to throw in the towel.

Greater Palm Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau reports that Southern California’s nine-city paradise attracted 14.1 million visitors last year, with an economic impact weighing in at $7.5 billion. But this past spring, COVID-19 knocked down revenues 91 to 100 percent for more than half (56 percent) of the 200 businesses responding to a Coachella Valley Economic Partnership survey.

CVEP’s CEO, Joe Wallace, acknowledges the integrity of the desert’s reputation as an escape from bad weather and the hustle and bustle of big cities. But he sounds a warning bell over dismissing the potential for this strength to also constitute a weakness.

“We are overly dependent on tourism, and that tourism has been dependent on big events that require people to be in close proximity,” he worries. “We will continue to enjoy the Palm Springs brand. But when will tourism be back to where it was in February? All our eggs are in one basket. National reports say that basket is not going to come back for four or five years.

“This is a great opportunity for the Coachella Valley to do what it should have done in 2001 [the year of the dot-com bubble burst and 9/11] and 2009 [the end of an 18-month recession],” Wallace continues. By that, he means diversifying the local economy, especially by introducing tech businesses into the hospitality mix of attractions, hotels, and restaurants.

Scott White, president and CEO of the CVB, contrasts the 2020 environment with the 2008-2009 recession based on his organization’s shift in focus during those intervening years from attracting group business to informing travel-lusting consumers at large about the area’s “pillars like art and culture, outdoor adventure, and health and wellness,” as well as to building a “roadmap of access.” To that latter point, White says that JetBlue, in July, committed to restoring Palm Springs air service on Oct. 8 with four flights a week.

“Our resiliency [since 2009] has changed because we have a more educated customer,” White claims, though he divulges that he would prefer that tourism was not the desert’s No. 1 industry. “If high tech was No. 1, that would help us on several fronts.”

The concept bears weight precisely because COVID-19 has shown companies that employees can work effectively from remote locations. Specifically, White says, “We are hearing of more and more executives from the Bay Area looking for homes here.”