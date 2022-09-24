Find Your Way

Sponsored
chartered flights WingTips
805-498-9686
flywingtips.com
Seeking a flight to Greater Palm Springs? Or maybe you’re planning a jaunt to Las Vegas? Say goodbye to long security lines and travel delays. WingTips organizes on-demand regional charter flights for solo travelers and small groups.
Palm Springs Classic Cars
For the ultimate Greater Palm Springs getaway, ride in style in a 1966 Cadillac DeVille or 1971 Jaguar XKE. While these vehicles are not available for self-driving, you can reserve them with a driver for special events and photo-ops. palmspringsclassic cars.com
Desert Jet
Headquartered at the Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport in Thermal, Desert Jet provides private jet charter services to more than 5,000 airports nationwide. Travel without the hassles of standard airports, and experience the luxury of having the entire plane to yourself. desertjet.com
Palm Springs International Airport
Rarely do major airports feel like a breath of fresh air, but this one does with its indoor-outdoor flow and modern architecture, designed in the 1960s by Donald Wexler. Fourteen airlines serve PSP with nonstop flights to and from more than 30 U.S. cities and connecting flights to and from 500-plus destinations worldwide. It’s a walkable 2 miles to downtown Palm Springs and a short drive to other valley cities.
palmspringsairport.com
SunLine Transit Agency
Prefer public transit? SunLine operates the Coachella Valley’s buses, providing safe and environmentally conscious public transportation throughout the nine cities of Greater Palm Springs and beyond, as far as San Bernardino and the Salton Sea. Single-ride and multiday/monthlong passes are available. sunline.org
TRANSPORTATION Cardiff Limousine & Transporation
75255 Sheryl AVE., Palm Desert
760-568-1403
cardifflimo.com
TCP 6941-A
As the premier transportation company in Greater Palm Springs since 1990, Cardiff Limousine & Transporation provides comfortable car, bus, limo, and shuttle service for groups of all sizes.
CARDIFF TOURS
Customize a private tour for your crew, or join one of the transportation company’s regularly scheduled day trips, which depart from various locations throughout Greater Palm Springs. Destinations include Catalina Island; Los Algodones, Mexico; Del Mar; and Malibu.