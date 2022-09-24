Find Your Way

Palm Springs Classic Cars

For the ultimate Greater Palm Springs getaway, ride in style in a 1966 Cadillac DeVille or 1971 Jaguar XKE. While these vehicles are not available for self-driving, you can reserve them with a driver for special events and photo-ops. palmspringsclassic cars.com

Desert Jet

Headquartered at the Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport in Thermal, Desert Jet provides private jet charter services to more than 5,000 airports nationwide. Travel without the hassles of standard airports, and experience the luxury of having the entire plane to yourself. desertjet.com