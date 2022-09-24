Find Your Way

wingtips palm springs

Best way to immerse in and learn more about Greater Palm Springs culture? First, select a transit opiton that suits your personal vacation style.

PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY WINGTIPS
chartered flights WingTips

805-498-9686
flywingtips.com

Seeking a flight to Greater Palm Springs? Or maybe you’re planning a jaunt to Las Vegas? Say goodbye to long security lines and travel delays. WingTips organizes on-demand regional charter flights for solo travelers and small groups.

On a mission to redefine air travel, WingTips makes it easier to go where you want to go, when you want to go with unique per-seat and private charter options — delivering the freedom and luxury of private travel at a fraction of the price. Bring your next trip to life through the convenient booking site. Simply enter your destination and travel dates, and WingTips will provide you with the best travel option for your itinerary — the way travel should be.
Palm Springs Classic Cars

For the ultimate Greater Palm Springs getaway, ride in style in a 1966 Cadillac DeVille or 1971 Jaguar XKE. While these vehicles are not available for self-driving, you can reserve them with a driver for special events and photo-ops. palmspringsclassic cars.com

Desert Jet

Headquartered at the Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport in Thermal, Desert Jet provides private jet charter services to more than 5,000 airports nationwide. Travel without the hassles of standard airports, and experience the luxury of having the entire plane to yourself. desertjet.com

PHOTOGRAPH BY JAIME KOWAL
Palm Springs International Airport

Rarely do major airports feel like a breath of fresh air, but this one does with its indoor-outdoor flow and modern architecture, designed in the 1960s by Donald Wexler. Fourteen airlines serve PSP with nonstop flights to and from more than 30 U.S. cities and connecting flights to and from 500-plus destinations worldwide. It’s a walkable 2 miles to downtown Palm Springs and a short drive to other valley cities.
palmspringsairport.com

SunLine Transit Agency

Prefer public transit? SunLine operates the Coachella Valley’s buses, providing safe and environmentally conscious public transportation throughout the nine cities of Greater Palm Springs and beyond, as far as San Bernardino and the Salton Sea. Single-ride and multiday/monthlong passes are available. sunline.org

TRANSPORTATION Cardiff Limousine & Transporation

75255 Sheryl AVE., Palm Desert
760-568-1403
cardifflimo.com
TCP 6941-A

As the premier transportation company in Greater Palm Springs since 1990, Cardiff Limousine & Transporation provides comfortable car, bus, limo, and shuttle service for groups of all sizes.

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY CARDIFF LIMOUSINE & TRANSPORTATION
Cardiff is an easy go-to for local rides, but the company also provides transportation to all Southern California airports. Their experienced team works regularly with individuals, meeting and event planners, destination management companies, and tour providers to create the ideal transportation package for any outing. Whether you’re planning a golf excursion, a wine tasting, a bachelor or bachelorette party, a wedding, or a work event, these savvy drivers have you covered.
CARDIFF TOURS

Customize a private tour for your crew, or join one of the transportation company’s regularly scheduled day trips, which depart from various locations throughout Greater Palm Springs. Destinations include Catalina Island; Los Algodones, Mexico; Del Mar; and Malibu.

